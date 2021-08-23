Seim runs wild, Cougar defense crushes Bobcats

Friday was the start of not only setting the tone on one side of the ball but determining the action all around. According to DeLano's recollection, Blue Hill had -51 yards at halftime. More officially, Cory Hollinger had three tackles for loss, Tobey Waller, Damon Mickey and Colby Bolton each had two and James Elgin had one.

Sixteen members of the roster had at least one stop, and Seim picked off a pass.

"We were pleased with how our entire roster played," DeLano said. "We told our kids that was probably the first time we were subbing our twos and threes and fours in the second half. Those guys were all tuned into the game plan and ready to execute."

Seim was part of a tandem last season, along with Isaac Noyd, that became the first in Nebraska high school history to each rush for 2,000 yards. He's had bigger nights than the 11-208-5 he had on Friday but not so in terms of average. DeLano said that came down both to the boys up front and Seim's abilities in the open field.

"There are some times according to the scheme and how it works that there's no one left to block and the running back has to make something happen. He definitely ran behind his pads, he was physical," DeLano said. "...He had a special night, but the guys around him make that happen as well."