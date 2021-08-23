Seim runs wild, Cougar defense crushes Bobcats

What was the best part of Cross County's win over Blue Hell on Friday in a Week 0 football matchup in Stromsburg? Well, in this case, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
In an 86-8 win, the Cougars piled up 458 yards of offense, 412 on the ground and scored on all 12 possessions. The defense allowed net negative yardage, forced a turnover and totaled 10 tackles for loss. Oh, and then there's senior running back Carter Seim. Seim bulldozed his way to 208 yards on 11 carries with five touchdowns and a long of 55 yards.
Blowouts over a program that hasn't had a winning season in the last three years don't mean much when November comes around. Still, if Cross County was looking to set a tone for the season, it would be hard-pressed to find one better than Friday.
"It was obviously a good start to the season to get on the board early and often. But I just appreciated the way we were clicking," coach Hayden DeLano said. "Our execution and our scheme, not a lot of mishaps. I was pretty pleased with that. There's definitely things to be cleaned up, but when you can start off like that you've got to be pretty pleased."
Cross County has been an offensive juggernaut each of the past two years, due in large part to Seim running past, and often through, defenders. It looks like that will continue. But in the lead up to the season, DeLano admitted that the 37 points surrendered to Burwell in the state semifinal loss was an area that needed attention. Even if the offense can maintain its potency, there's less of a step to make on that side of the ball.
Friday was the start of not only setting the tone on one side of the ball but determining the action all around. According to DeLano's recollection, Blue Hill had -51 yards at halftime. More officially, Cory Hollinger had three tackles for loss, Tobey Waller, Damon Mickey and Colby Bolton each had two and James Elgin had one.
Sixteen members of the roster had at least one stop, and Seim picked off a pass.
"We were pleased with how our entire roster played," DeLano said. "We told our kids that was probably the first time we were subbing our twos and threes and fours in the second half. Those guys were all tuned into the game plan and ready to execute."
Seim was part of a tandem last season, along with Isaac Noyd, that became the first in Nebraska high school history to each rush for 2,000 yards. He's had bigger nights than the 11-208-5 he had on Friday but not so in terms of average. DeLano said that came down both to the boys up front and Seim's abilities in the open field.
"There are some times according to the scheme and how it works that there's no one left to block and the running back has to make something happen. He definitely ran behind his pads, he was physical," DeLano said. "...He had a special night, but the guys around him make that happen as well."
Cross County hosts Clarkson/Leigh on Friday in a Week 1 home matchup. The Patriots are considered a contender for the top 10 in Class D-1 according to the Journal Star. Lately, it's been all Cougars. Cross County won last year twice, 56-36 in the regular season then 56-6 in the playoffs. Clarkson/Leigh took two regular season games in 2014 and 2015, 80-46 then 60-20.
"We've just got to finish plays. We executed pretty nice on both sides of the ball for most of the night, but there were some little things," Delano said. "Some of it is inexperience. We've got a couple guys in some new spots. The older guys that have been there, done that, they've got to get sharper on what they're doing. It's nitpicking a little bit, but you can always improve."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.