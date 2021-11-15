Semifinal Glance: Bergan runs past Ord

Archbishop Bergan sealed the win with a 42-yard strike from McIntyre to Lucas Pruss with 6:06 remaining.

Ord returned the ensuing kickoff back to the Knights 32-yard line, but a strip sack by Boggs, recovered by lineman Owen Pruss, who also had an interception in the first half, thwarted the Chanticleer’s best opportunity of the evening.

McIntyre accounted for 207 of Archbishop Bergan’s 244 yards of total offense, passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 8 of 20 passing while also carrying the ball 20 times for 106 yards.

Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber-Clatonia 12: Behind a stellar rushing attack, Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on its way to a 35-12 victory and its first state football championship appearance since 2018.

The Knights jumped out to an early lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by Karter Kerkman. That score was one of five rushing touchdowns for Kerkman. An out-of-bounds call that took away a Wilber-Clatonia touchdown with 4 seconds on the clock before the end of the first half was crucial for momentum. Wilber-Clatonia’s quarterback Coy Rosentreader threw a sideline pass to Tyson Kreshel, who dove for the pylon. It appeared Kreshel might have scored but the referees called it out of bounds, ending the first half.