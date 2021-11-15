Semifinal Glance: Bergan runs past Ord

The Archbishop Bergan football program has lived by the motto “Finish the fight” since the Knights lost the Class C-2 state championship game to Ord last fall.
“We’ve lived by that motto since the day after that,” said senior quarterback Koa McIntyre. “We got in the gym and put in that work and it’s really paying off.”
On Friday, the Knights concluded their revenge tour, earning a spot in this year’s title clash with a 20-0 shutout of the Chanticleers.
McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field and freezing temperatures while the Archbishop Bergan defense bottled up the Ord offense to the tune of 150 total yards.
“With the weather and everything, we were able to generate just enough offense and generate enough of a lead to try and make them do things they weren’t very comfortable with,” Archbishop Bergan coach Seth Mruz said.
The lone points of the opening half came on the first play of the second quarter with junior Kade McIntyre hauling in a pass from his brother Koa.
The two sides traded turnovers in the back half of the quarter with Archbishop Bergan ultimately taking its 7-0 lead into the intermission.
The Knights milked nine minutes off the clock on their opening drive of the second half with McIntyre netting his second passing touchdown of the night on a 5-yard toss to Jarett Boggs.
Archbishop Bergan sealed the win with a 42-yard strike from McIntyre to Lucas Pruss with 6:06 remaining.
Ord returned the ensuing kickoff back to the Knights 32-yard line, but a strip sack by Boggs, recovered by lineman Owen Pruss, who also had an interception in the first half, thwarted the Chanticleer’s best opportunity of the evening.
McIntyre accounted for 207 of Archbishop Bergan’s 244 yards of total offense, passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 8 of 20 passing while also carrying the ball 20 times for 106 yards.
Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber-Clatonia 12: Behind a stellar rushing attack, Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on its way to a 35-12 victory and its first state football championship appearance since 2018.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by Karter Kerkman. That score was one of five rushing touchdowns for Kerkman.
An out-of-bounds call that took away a Wilber-Clatonia touchdown with 4 seconds on the clock before the end of the first half was crucial for momentum. Wilber-Clatonia’s quarterback Coy Rosentreader threw a sideline pass to Tyson Kreshel, who dove for the pylon. It appeared Kreshel might have scored but the referees called it out of bounds, ending the first half.
Kerkman finished the game with 272 yards to go with his five touchdowns.
The Knights, winners of 11 straight, will take on No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, a 20-0 winner over Ord, in the championship game. Norfolk Catholic is making its third appearance in the last five seasons.
Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0: Michael Kruntorad punched in two touchdowns in the first half as the Class C-1 No. 8 Bluejays advanced to their third straight state championship. NU commit Benjamin Brahmer hauled in a 35-yard pass from Abram Scholting to seal the game in the fourth quarter.
Kenesaw 36, BDS 6: After Easton Weber ran off a 40-yard touchdown to tie the game 6-6 for the Eagles, Class D-2 No. 2 Kenesaw exploded for 30 consecutive points to earn its first trip to Lincoln since 1990. The Blue Devils' Tyson Denkert ran for four touchdowns and threw for one.
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin/PJ 8: The Class D-2 No. 1 Knights leveraged a 36-point first half combined with a stifling defense to surpass the Eagles en route to their second straight state championship berth. Sandhills/Thedford's Dane Pokorny and Trae Hickman each scored two TDs. Hickman ran 25 times for 145 yards and Pokorny had 12 runs for 122 yards.
Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38: The six-man No. 3 Coyotes overcame a comeback attempt from the No. 9 Shamrocks to advance to their first state championship game in school history. Potter-Dix gained 306 yards of total offense, never turned the ball over and forced two turnovers.
Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28: Six-man No. 1 Cody-Kilgore raced past No. 10 Wallace to earn the second spot in the state final in Kearney. Cody-Kilgore takes an 11-0 record into the matchup with Potter-Dix (11-0).
-Taken from Lincoln Journal Star and Fremont Tribune reports.