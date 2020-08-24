Shadley's Cougars stage comeback on Warriors

Former Lakeview football standout Jack Shadley and the Sandy Creek Cougars may look back on Friday as an important step in the foundation of the program.
Shadley, in his third year leading Sandy Creek football, experienced his first season-opening win in a 37-20 road victory at Schuyler. The Warriors led 14-0 before Cougar wideout Michal Biltoft caught four straight touchdown passes and Sandy Creek took control of the contest.
The Cougars, a C-2 program, went 0-9 in 2017 and were winless again in 2018, Shadley's first year. They won three games last season and are looking to at least best that mark in 2020 and win more than three for the first time in 2012.
Facing a 14-0 deficit on the road against a Class B program and finding a way to win could be a rallying cry for the future.
"It just speaks a lot about our kids. They put in a lot of time and effort. They don't care how many kids we have. They know that we're going to be smaller than a lot of teams that we play; we're going to have fewer people," Shadley said. "But we'll take the kids that we have and go to battle every single day. I trust these guys, and I believe in them, and they believe. They're more confident than they've ever been."
Schuyler scored on its opening drive following a defensive stop when quarterback Dennis Martinez went 58-yards for a touchdown. He then turned a broken play into a 54-yard score two drives later and Schuyler led 14-0 with 10:15 remaining in the first half.
Sandy Creek cut the deficit in half with a five-play drive from its own 38 when quarterback Rodney McDonald hit Biltoft from 25 yards out on a jump ball to the right corner of the end zone.
Biltoft's height advantage on the Schuyler secondary proved to be the Cougars' best weapon all night. He came down with three more lob passes from McDonald - perhaps the most crucial of which came with 22 seconds left in the first half. His second touchdown grab tied the game at 14-14 just before the break and stole all of Schuyler's momentum.
The Warriors never recovered. Biltoft caught a 23-yard lob pass on Sandy Creek's first drive of the second half and then snagged another 25-yarder in the final minute of the third quarter.
"We just kept preaching 'composure, composure.' We told them all week that adversity would happen. We didn't know that we'd get down 14-0, but we knew that they might score and we might commit a turnover or something like that," Shadley said. "We just preach 'battle through adversity.'
Sandy Creek opened 2019 with a 44-6 loss to C-2 playoff team Shelby-Rising City, fell to 0-2 with a loss to Fillmore Central, won its first game in a 35-19 victory over Freeman but then lost four straight before winning the final two games of the season.
Sandy Creek hasn't qualified for the playoffs since 2011. The Cougars' non-district schedule includes Gibbon, Hershey, David City and 2019 playoff team Wilber-Clatonia before a district slate that includes last year's runner-up Sutton and quarterfinalist Doniphan-Trumbull.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him at sports@columbustelegram.com.
