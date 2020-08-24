Shadley's Cougars stage comeback on Warriors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Lakeview football standout Jack Shadley and the Sandy Creek Cougars may look back on Friday as an important step in the foundation of the program.

Shadley, in his third year leading Sandy Creek football, experienced his first season-opening win in a 37-20 road victory at Schuyler. The Warriors led 14-0 before Cougar wideout Michal Biltoft caught four straight touchdown passes and Sandy Creek took control of the contest.

The Cougars, a C-2 program, went 0-9 in 2017 and were winless again in 2018, Shadley's first year. They won three games last season and are looking to at least best that mark in 2020 and win more than three for the first time in 2012.

Facing a 14-0 deficit on the road against a Class B program and finding a way to win could be a rallying cry for the future.

"It just speaks a lot about our kids. They put in a lot of time and effort. They don't care how many kids we have. They know that we're going to be smaller than a lot of teams that we play; we're going to have fewer people," Shadley said. "But we'll take the kids that we have and go to battle every single day. I trust these guys, and I believe in them, and they believe. They're more confident than they've ever been."