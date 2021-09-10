Shamrock playmakers lead Scotus over Aquinas

Scotus Central Catholic junior Trenton Cielocha gave all the credit to his schoolyard days.
Cielocha, the Shamrocks' starting quarterback, pulled a rabbit out of his hat late in the first half Friday night for a touchdown pass that resembled a Rick Barry underhand free throw from a half-century ago.
But regardless of how it looked, it was those types of plays that earned Class C-1 No. 5 Scotus a 28-21 win over Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas in the latest classic between these two old-time rivals on Friday at Pawnee Park.
Cielocha's improvised shovel on the last play of the first half was just one of many game-deciding moments that almost exclusively went in the Shamrocks' favor. He found Garrett Oakley for a 55-yard touchdown pass to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Oakley caught the pass about 15 yards down field then broke four tackles on his way to the end zone.
The Shamrocks also overcame a third-and-24 on their first scoring drive and generated an 82-yard pass from their own 10 on the second scoring drive that set up Cielocha's throw to Oakley.
In a game that typically comes down to mistakes, Scotus made more of them. But the Shamrocks also had more playmakers than the Monarchs, and those playmakers came up huge when it mattered most.
"I was going to run it and I saw Garrett standing there and I was like 'I'll just toss it to him,'" Cielocha said about his two-hand heave to Oakley. "He was behind a guy and I just decided to toss it to him.
And where did that sort of play come from?
"Elementary Saint Anthony's," Cielocha said with a grin. "I was always quarterback in a class with 12 people.
Early in the fourth quarter it didn't look like Scotus was going to make enough plays to overcome a missed field goal, an eight-minute drive to start the second half that resulted in nothing and a night that included 12 penalties for 80 yards.
The Shamrocks had mostly avoided paying for it until a fumble on their own 18 with 9:24 remaining turned into five plays and a Michael Andel 8-yard Aquinas rushing touchdown. The Monarchs overcame their own errors on that possession, making up for a 4-yard loss on first down and a holding penalty the next snap.
But Scotus responded in just over three minutes when Cielocha found Oakley on a crossing pattern during a third-and-7. He broke one tackle as he cut to the west sideline, broke two more as he tip-toed between the hash marks and broke one more at the 12 when he cut back to the middle of the field.
Aquinas gained two first downs on the ensuing drive then had some contact on a hand off and fumbled it away to Scotus senior Luke Przymus with 2:32 left in the game. At that point the strategy was simple: get it Devon Borchers. The senior running back churned his legs for the final 37 yards on six carries and scored the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds remaining.
Aquinas tried to mount a desperate comeback and had it on the Scotus 41 but threw an interception deep down field to Oakley as time expired.
"We're tough dudes," Oakley said. "Mentally we were there most of the game, but we slipped up a little bit and we definitely need to fix that. But we're just tough guys. We're in this together and we want to win. We'll do everything we can."
Scotus scored the first points on a Cielocha 12-yard pass to Chance Bailey with 4:25 left in the first quarter. SCC was backed up on that drive following a hold and a 4-yard sack, but Cielocha located Jack Faust for a 57-yard third-down conversion that set the offense up inside the Monarch 10.
Aquinas answered on the next drive with seven plays and a Christopher Nickolite 33-yard touchdown run.
It stayed that way until Oakley intercepted his first pass on an Aquinas third-and-18 in Scotus territory. The 'Rocks used that turnover to end the half with the lead when Cielocha found Faust again, this time up the right sideline for 82 yards. Scotus decided to go for the touchdown on fourth-and-5 from the 5 when Cielocha made his highlight throw.
A hold and a bad snap prevented Scotus from capitalizing on the opening possession of the second half. It lasted 7:23 but netted zero points. Aquinas used 16 plays to tie it 14-14 on Andel's first touchdown run from 12 yards out with 9:39 left in the fourth.
Scotus fumbled on the very next snap.
"A good football team got beat by a good football team today," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said.
Cielocha was 11 for 16 passing with 316 yards and three touchdowns. Oakley caught four of those for 105 and two scores. Faust hauled in five receptions for 176 yards. Borchers finished with 27 carries, 129 yards and one touchdown.
Nickolite led Aquinas with 95 yards on 15 carries. Quarterback Caleb Thege went for 86 on 11 attempts. Andel picked up 52 on 11 to go with his two touchdowns.
"They really tried to take Devon Borchers out of the game early, and they did that. But we have playmakers elsewhere. You started to see Jack Faust light it up today and Trenton do what he does best," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "... It was great to see how, even in the tough times, guys rose up the occasion."