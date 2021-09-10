Shamrock playmakers lead Scotus over Aquinas

Scotus Central Catholic junior Trenton Cielocha gave all the credit to his schoolyard days.

Cielocha, the Shamrocks' starting quarterback, pulled a rabbit out of his hat late in the first half Friday night for a touchdown pass that resembled a Rick Barry underhand free throw from a half-century ago.

But regardless of how it looked, it was those types of plays that earned Class C-1 No. 5 Scotus a 28-21 win over Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas in the latest classic between these two old-time rivals on Friday at Pawnee Park.

Cielocha's improvised shovel on the last play of the first half was just one of many game-deciding moments that almost exclusively went in the Shamrocks' favor. He found Garrett Oakley for a 55-yard touchdown pass to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Oakley caught the pass about 15 yards down field then broke four tackles on his way to the end zone.

The Shamrocks also overcame a third-and-24 on their first scoring drive and generated an 82-yard pass from their own 10 on the second scoring drive that set up Cielocha's throw to Oakley.

In a game that typically comes down to mistakes, Scotus made more of them. But the Shamrocks also had more playmakers than the Monarchs, and those playmakers came up huge when it mattered most.