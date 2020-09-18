Shamrocks and Braves in old school matchup

Senior Reece Bode has carried the ball 99 times for 645 yards in just three games - an average of 215 yards per game - with 10 touchdowns. The Braves average 229 yards per contest on the ground and just over 100 through the air.

Quarterback Payton Frederick has been a very efficient 31 for 41 for 316 yards and three scores. His top target has nine catches for 90 yards.

"You've got to win on first down and get them behind the sticks a little bit," Linder said. "When you do that, you get a team out of their comfort zone and they've got to start going to their second and third options.

"But they're also very good at throwing the ball around. We've kind of got to prepare for two different offenses."

The key, Linder said, will be patience. Whether it's on the ground or through the air, Battle Creek has shown the ability to pick up yards. Not letting drives end in points, and not being too overaggressive to make a big stop, are the factors Linder said will be key in beating the Braves.

"They've got a small but very talented running back that can gash you if you give him the slightest opening," he said. "We've got to not only keep the receivers in front of us but keep that really talented running back in check."