Shamrocks and Braves in old school matchup

Scotus Central Catholic renews somewhat of an old rivalry on Friday night when Battle Creek comes to Pawnee Park Memorial Field for the Shamrocks' Homecoming.
The Braves were once a regular on the schedule before low numbers moved them down to C-2. The two programs have had some classic matchups in the past, and coach Tyler Linder, though not a Scotus alum, has always keenly been aware of Shamrock history.
While his players maybe unfamiliar with the team on the other sideline, Linder's competitive nature has him excited for an old-school game likely to inspire memories from those in the stands.
"They're a very storied program. They have a rich tradition of being a physical team," Linder said. "They're well-coached, they're very confident in what they do and they have an identity of still running the football.
"They're not as heavy as you remember some of those traditional Battle Creek teams, but they're still very well put together. It's going to be a battle when they come to Pawnee Park on Friday."
Battle Creek enters Friday with a 2-1 mark. Wins include a 58-50 shootout with Central City and a 28-15 victory over West Point-Beemer in Week 3. The lone loss was a 24-21 defeat to C-2 No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic on a Trojans fourth-quarter field goal.
Battle Creek lines up mostly in a double tight end formation with the intention of running right at teams.
Senior Reece Bode has carried the ball 99 times for 645 yards in just three games - an average of 215 yards per game - with 10 touchdowns. The Braves average 229 yards per contest on the ground and just over 100 through the air.
Quarterback Payton Frederick has been a very efficient 31 for 41 for 316 yards and three scores. His top target has nine catches for 90 yards.
"You've got to win on first down and get them behind the sticks a little bit," Linder said. "When you do that, you get a team out of their comfort zone and they've got to start going to their second and third options.
"But they're also very good at throwing the ball around. We've kind of got to prepare for two different offenses."
The key, Linder said, will be patience. Whether it's on the ground or through the air, Battle Creek has shown the ability to pick up yards. Not letting drives end in points, and not being too overaggressive to make a big stop, are the factors Linder said will be key in beating the Braves.
"They've got a small but very talented running back that can gash you if you give him the slightest opening," he said. "We've got to not only keep the receivers in front of us but keep that really talented running back in check."
On the other side of the ball, Battle Creek doesn't feature the same kind of stout defense Scotus saw against David City Aquinas. Aquinas, the No. 2 team in C-2, has perhaps the best defense in its class. But Battle Creek runs a 3-4 that utilizes the safeties in the run game - something most offenses don't prepare for in blocking schemes.
Getting the ball out to the edge quickly might prevent those safeties from having an impact, but so too, Linder said, would stretching the field with wideout Garrett Oakley.
"You can't defend him one-on-one with most corners," Linder said. "We've got to find creative ways to get him the ball but get the defense to double team him and open up some soft spots."
Perhaps most importantly will be playing a clean game. Scotus had the opportunity to take the lead then build on it last week but fell victim to penalties and fourth-down failures.
"It's going to come down to playing smart, fundamental football on both sides of the ball, even with our linemen," Linder said. "Sometimes they get preoccupied with taking care of the linebackers. It's going to be about doing your job, trusting what your coaches have told you to do and going out and playing ball the best way you can."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!