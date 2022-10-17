Shamrocks bounce back with road shutout win at Schuyler

Scotus Central Catholic bounced back from its Week 7 defeat against Wahoo with its second shutout road win of the season.

The Shamrocks defeated Schuyler 56-0 as they held the Warriors to 99 total yards. They recorded four sacks, four fumble recoveries and one interception.

Henry Ramaekers tallied five tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Izic Pillen recorded four tackles and Jack Faust sacked the Schuyler quarterbacks twice. Spencer Shotkoski, Eli Jarecke and Josh Bixenmann fell on top of a fumble.

Offensively, Scotus recorded 316 total yards with 241 coming on the ground. Ramaekers carried the ball 10 times for 56 yards and four touchdowns. Faust posted 66 yards and one touchdowns.

Trenton Cielocha completed 4 of 8 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Cielocha's final pass attempt of the night was a 21-yard touchdown completion to Shotkoski. Cameron Houfek's 47-yard reception was the longest play of the game.

Ramaekers' 3-yard touchdown run with 7:16 remaining in the first quarter opened the scoring. The Shamrocks scored four touchdowns in the second quarter.

A 4-yard run by Ramaekers doubled the lead to 14-0. Following a 10-yard touchdown scored by Frank Fehringer on a pass from Cielocha, Ramaekers scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run to make it 28-0. The half ended on a 5-yard touchdown run by Faust.

The fourth touchdown of the game for Ramaekers occurred in the third quarter on a 5-yard run. The third-quarter scoring ended on Shotkoski's receiving touchdown to increase the lead to 49-0.

A 32-yard pick six by Owen Lindhorst ended the scoring with 3:39 remaining in the game.

The Shamrocks improved to 6-2 and 3-1 district play. They'll host Lakeview in the final game of the regular season on Friday.