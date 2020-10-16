Shamrocks crunch Cards on Boone Central mistakes

"We were able to keep guys with eyes on the quarterback, and that's the big thing."

Oakley picked off two passes; Bock had the other. Boone Central had 252 yards of total offense in the game and 211 of that came before the special teams penalty that rolled into three consecutive turnovers.

The Cardinals were 2 of 4 throwing for 34 yards before the first interception then went 5 of 13 for 54 yards and the three giveaways after.

"It was a great changeup, and it came from our guys upstairs," Linder said. "Coach Tanner Johnson was in my ear saying we need to go to zone, and that's what happens when you work closely with someone and you trust them."

Borchers finished with 225 yards rushing on 23 carries and two scores. His 23-yard touchdown catch was his only reception. Bock picked up 54 yards on 19 carries and was 7 of 12 passing for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"Our guys did a really good job of smelling blood in the water when it was there," Linder said. "Our sideline was electric, and that's something that we've really been trying to focus on. We've talked weeks earlier about how we had been playing flat at times and lacked some energy.