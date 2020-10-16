Shamrocks crunch Cards on Boone Central mistakes

Scotus Central Catholic took advantage of big Boone Central mistakes on four straight drives and won for a third straight game Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
Scotus has evened up its record at 4-4 following a 41-20 win over Boone Central and set itself up for a potential wildcard berth into the playoffs if it can beat crosstown rival Lakeview next week back at home, and have some help elsewhere in the state.
It didn't look that way through the first 17-plus minutes when Scotus fell behind 14-7 and was lined up to punt the ball. A running-into-the-punter penalty and three interceptions on the next three defensive drives turned into 24 straight Scotus points and a 31-14 lead at halftime.
The Shamrocks made it 31 unanswered points midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals finally put a stop to the run with a touchdown in the final seconds of the period.
Boone Central mistakes played a factor, but Scotus coach Tyler Linder credited the defense and a defensive adjustment for forcing most of those errors.
"I think our defense played the best game that we've played all year long," Linder said. "We had our growing pains early in the game, ran a lot of man-to-man early, played extremely well in our secondary in man-to-man but then (Boone Central quarterback Braden Benes) pulled it down and ran for some big plays and got a few touchdowns.
"We switched to zone and played lights out."
Boone Central tied Scotus 7-7 on a 42-yard Wyatt Nissen touchdown run with 2:17 left in the first quarter then took a lead when Benes went 18 yards to the end zone on the next Cardinal drive. Boone Central was about to get the ball back again after forcing a Scotus punt but ran into punter Garrett Oakley.
Devon Borchers made that mistake hurt on a 69-yard touchdown run two plays later and a 14-14 tie.
Boone Central then proceeded to throw three straight interceptions on the next three drives. Scotus turned the first into an Evan Bock 1-yard touchdown run for a 21-14 lead. Kicker Kade Wiese converted the second into a 38-yard field goal for a 24-14 Scotus advantage with 1:36 to play before halftime. A third straight pick set Scotus up again in Boone Central territory. Bock found Borchers on a 23-yard screen pass touchdown with 19 seconds showing on the scoreboard and a 31-14 lead.
Up to that point, Benes had picked up 69 rushing yards on seven carries with a touchdown while Nissen had 108 on nine carries and a score. But once Scotus switched to the zone, Nissen touched the ball just three more times for negative-2 and Benes managed 16 yards on four carries.
"Going to zone deterred their run game quite a bit," Linder said. "Quite frankly, our DBs played well in man and zone. Josh Faust had an amazing night at corner, Chance Bailey did a great job and Evan Bock played over the top and really covered things up.
"We were able to keep guys with eyes on the quarterback, and that's the big thing."
Oakley picked off two passes; Bock had the other. Boone Central had 252 yards of total offense in the game and 211 of that came before the special teams penalty that rolled into three consecutive turnovers.
The Cardinals were 2 of 4 throwing for 34 yards before the first interception then went 5 of 13 for 54 yards and the three giveaways after.
"It was a great changeup, and it came from our guys upstairs," Linder said. "Coach Tanner Johnson was in my ear saying we need to go to zone, and that's what happens when you work closely with someone and you trust them."
Borchers finished with 225 yards rushing on 23 carries and two scores. His 23-yard touchdown catch was his only reception. Bock picked up 54 yards on 19 carries and was 7 of 12 passing for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
"Our guys did a really good job of smelling blood in the water when it was there," Linder said. "Our sideline was electric, and that's something that we've really been trying to focus on. We've talked weeks earlier about how we had been playing flat at times and lacked some energy.
"...One little spark can light a huge fire. You've seen us do that these last few weeks, and it really came to fruition tonight."
