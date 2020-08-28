Shamrocks have no answer for Warrior D

No. 1 Wahoo graduated more than 20 seniors from its first-ever state championship football team from a year ago. That group posted six shutouts and only allowed more than 10 points once en route to a 13-0 season and a Class C-1 championship.
Regardless of the personnel changes, defense clearly remains a priority, and a calling card of the program. The 2020 team kept the tradition alive with a 40-0 shutout of No. 9 Scotus Central Catholic on Friday in Wahoo.
Scotus managed just 89 yards rushing on 31 attempts, and 199 yards total to 433 for Wahoo.
The Warriors led 21-0 at the half then put it away with two more scores in the third quarter.
"We had a hard time clicking on offense right away, and it wasn't a particular player or anything," coach Tyler Linder said. "They way that they run their defense, it makes it really difficult for us to run the ball. They kind of took us out of our gameplan early and forced us to throw on second down, which is a gamble.
"But I was proud of our kids' resolve. Going into halftime, I thought we could do a few things in the second half. We just couldn't find a groove tonight."
The difficulty was in Wahoo packing the box with nine defenders and challenging Scotus to throw. The Warriors also isolated 6-4 Shamrock receiver Garrett Oakley and mostly kept him in check. He finished with three catches for 79 yards, and had a 42-yard reception, but was targeted five other times.
Scotus stopped the first Wahoo drive at its own 3 but then fumbled on its 21 and saw the Warriors take a 7-0 lead two plays later. Wahoo then drove from its 13 and made it 15-0 on a Tate Nelson 40-yard run and two-point conversion.
The Shamrocks had a chance to cut into the lead on the next possession but stalled at the Warrior 9 when a fourth-and-4 pass fell incomplete. Wahoo drove the field and scored on a Tate 2-yard run with two seconds left in the half.
"They took away our weapons early and we needed some other guys to step up," Linder said. "Unfortunately, we just weren't able to get them the ball when we needed to."
It's certainly a frustrating loss. Scotus has played Wahoo in three of the last four games, all in Wahoo, and lost by scores of 49-0, 49-7 and now 40-0. But unlike the first two, a district loss then a playoff loss, this most recent defeat doesn't end the season nor harm the Shamrock's district hopes.
Facing the reigning champs might also allow SCC to move on quickly - understanding how difficult a task it was to start a season.
"I told our players, number one, we're disappointed for them not in them. We want our kids to be successful; we know how hard they work," Linder said. "But (Wahoo) is a talented team and extremely well coached. They play well at home, it was senior night for them and those guys came out clicking on all cylinders. Unfortunately, we couldn't match that early on; that makes for a long night."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
