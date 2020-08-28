Shamrocks have no answer for Warrior D

Scotus stopped the first Wahoo drive at its own 3 but then fumbled on its 21 and saw the Warriors take a 7-0 lead two plays later. Wahoo then drove from its 13 and made it 15-0 on a Tate Nelson 40-yard run and two-point conversion.

The Shamrocks had a chance to cut into the lead on the next possession but stalled at the Warrior 9 when a fourth-and-4 pass fell incomplete. Wahoo drove the field and scored on a Tate 2-yard run with two seconds left in the half.

"They took away our weapons early and we needed some other guys to step up," Linder said. "Unfortunately, we just weren't able to get them the ball when we needed to."

It's certainly a frustrating loss. Scotus has played Wahoo in three of the last four games, all in Wahoo, and lost by scores of 49-0, 49-7 and now 40-0. But unlike the first two, a district loss then a playoff loss, this most recent defeat doesn't end the season nor harm the Shamrock's district hopes.

Facing the reigning champs might also allow SCC to move on quickly - understanding how difficult a task it was to start a season.