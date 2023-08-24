Scotus Central Catholic football went through ups and downs last season with a young team. The Shamrocks defeated all five opponents they played with a losing record but went just 1-4 against teams above .500.

They lost to state champion Pierce, and state runner-up Aurora in the first round of the playoffs and to playoff teams Wahoo and Lakeview in the regular season.

With a large junior and sophomore class back, Scotus looks to take the next step this fall.

"I like how they've come together as a team. Our camaraderie is really good. Our brotherhood they have formed going all the way back to last year. We knew this could be a very special group. We ended our season last year with a first-round loss to Aurora," Shamrocks head coach Tyler Linder said. "By the time we got done on the field, we had this group of guys already assembled and said this is our team and these are the things we need to do to win this games. These guys have been locked in for this football season."

The Shamrocks saw a lot of sophomore produce in big roles last season. Now with a year of experience, Linder said they've all stepped up.

"The fact that we've gotten a lot of guys experience prior to their junior year is going to breed success for this year and you see that. They're the most talkative guys, they're the most vocal guys," Linder said. "They are the guys that have really bought into this thing. Not saying freshmen haven't or the current senior class haven't, but those guys know what it's like to play varsity football on Friday nights so that experience is something you can't replicate in practice."

Scotus senior David DeLeon said he's excited about the potential of the team with the experience the underclassmen gained last season.

"We got some good potential. We got some depth," DeLeon said. "Our young guys are looking pretty good, same with our older guys. We're a really junior-heavy team. We don't have too many seniors and it's a really young team."

The Shamrocks enter the new season with a new quarterback in junior Cohen Pelan. He completed two passes for 10 yards waiting in the wings behind graduate Trenton Cielocha.

"He's (Pelan) just a general out there. He does a really good job of maintaining his composure. He does not make mistakes and that's the No. 1 thing you look for in a quarterback. He's not reckless with the football, but he does find a way to make plays," Linder said. "He's going to be the guy down the stretch that we're going to call his number because he is a dynamic athlete, he's a playmaker and he's very heady and knows our offense really well."

Scotus lost its most depth on the offensive and defensive lines following the graduations of Jamison Kush, Alex Ferguson, Thomas Melliger and Cameron Houfek.

DeLeon is among the returners in the trenches. He described how the group is gelling.

"We lost a lot of our line last year. Almost everybody is playing a new position on the line, but I think that we got that covered," DeLeon said. "We got our running back from last year playing guard and we got a bunch of new guys, but we're looking pretty solid."

Linder said the offense has been focused on being technically sound before adding new things.

"I'm happy with where our progress is. To some, it might look like a pretty simple offense but we're very, very technical and sound," Linder said. "Those guys have really bought into that and they haven't been bored with the details. That's the thing I love the most. They're very critical of themselves and they're chasing perfection."

Defensively, Scotus will look to replace the production of Jack Faust after he led the team with 92 tackles. Ramaekers posted 59 tackles, the most returning on the team.

"They love to hit and are very hungry, but we're learning and growing every day. We're trying, just like on offense, who the 11 guys are," Linder said. "Those guys are very technically sound. They're obsessed with their technique. They ask a lot of questions. Just the fact they are aggressive and have great noses for the football."

Rudy Brunkhorst will look to fill some of the production void at linebacker as he enters his senior season. The senior recorded one tackle for loss last year.

"Last year my role was just to help the varsity guys and now I'm stepping up to the varsity level," Brunkhorst said. "It's a big step, but all the guys have stepped up from there. They're ready. They're prepared."

The Shamrocks open the season with their rivals Aquinas Catholic Friday at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium. Scotus defeated the Monarchs 13-7 last year.

Linder said he expects another tight game.

"It's always very low-scoring. It's always a defensive battle. Special teams and field positioning always makes the difference," Linder said. "If you block a kick or have a kick blocked, it might be a death sentence. If you're able to flip the field with your punt team and you force a run-oriented team to go 80 yards, you're in a good position."

Scotus eye their third straight playoff appearance for the first time since it qualified seven straight seasons from 2010-16.

"The goal is obviously to make it to state and make it to the playoffs and work hard to get there," DeLeon said. "It's going to take a lot of grinding to get there, but we'll get there."