Shamrocks learning how to compete

Scotus Central Catholic can move to within one game of .500 with a win Friday at 1-5 Schuyler.

Although the Shamrocks currently sit two games under that mark and need help in order to win the district, none of SCC's scheduled games have yet been postponed or canceled. That allows Scotus to continue to earn wildcard points and perhaps boost its way up the standings to a playoff invite.

Scotus is currently 27th in the C-1 points standings. Its district leader is ranked just 19th, meaning there are few opportunities left on the schedule to make major adjustments to the 'Rocks' wildcard average. But stranger things have happened on the final night of the season, allowing some teams in and keeping others out by slight margins.

Scotus isn't looking ahead to any of that right now. All the Shamrocks can control is the next three weeks, starting Friday at Schuyler - a regular on the schedule from a generation ago.

Coach Tyler Linder will take his team on the short drive east with a different feel about it than recently. Although he said there was little panic in a 1-4 start, there's still nothing like a 20-point win to jolt the confidence.

That confidence, he said, is a byproduct of better understanding how to win.