Shamrocks learning how to compete

Scotus Central Catholic can move to within one game of .500 with a win Friday at 1-5 Schuyler.
Although the Shamrocks currently sit two games under that mark and need help in order to win the district, none of SCC's scheduled games have yet been postponed or canceled. That allows Scotus to continue to earn wildcard points and perhaps boost its way up the standings to a playoff invite.
Scotus is currently 27th in the C-1 points standings. Its district leader is ranked just 19th, meaning there are few opportunities left on the schedule to make major adjustments to the 'Rocks' wildcard average. But stranger things have happened on the final night of the season, allowing some teams in and keeping others out by slight margins.
Scotus isn't looking ahead to any of that right now. All the Shamrocks can control is the next three weeks, starting Friday at Schuyler - a regular on the schedule from a generation ago.
Coach Tyler Linder will take his team on the short drive east with a different feel about it than recently. Although he said there was little panic in a 1-4 start, there's still nothing like a 20-point win to jolt the confidence.
That confidence, he said, is a byproduct of better understanding how to win.
"Working hard is great, but competing is better," Linder said. "In our losses, you look at your kids at the end of a loss and you know that they worked hard. ...But there's a question between, did you not just work hard but also compete? I think last Friday was probably the culmination of all that.
"You saw our kids working incredibly hard, but more than anything, you saw them compete."
That's most recognizable, Linder said, in how the game played out. Scotus trailed 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 but answered each time North Bend seized the lead with a tying touchdown on the next drive.
Scotus took the lead after halftime, made a defensive stop then doubled its advantage and was on its way to its first win since a blowout of Omaha Concordia on Sept. 3.
"All of a sudden or kids knew, 'Hey, we're going to put this thing away,'" Linder said. "That's carried over to this week."
This week is a 1-5 Schuyler team that is officially 1-4 following an off week last week. Schuyler and North Bend were set for Sept. 25 when the Tigers had a handful of members come down with coronavirus. Centura became a last-minute replacement. The Warriors lost to the Centurions 34-6.
Schuyler has struggled to find wins for more than a decade now. The program was winless last year, won once in 2018 and 2017 and went winless 2013-2016.
Former Husker Jason Ankrah took over last year and is the latest coach trying to build the Warriors from the ground up. A former defensive lineman, his influence has most readily been apparent up front on that side of the ball. While Schuyler lacks difference makers outside sophomore quarterback Dennis Martinez, Linder said Scotus will have to be ready for a Warrior team that is aggressive in its pursuit.
Not allowing that unit to have success early, and getting off to a better start than the last four games, will be vital to the 'Rocks intentions of setting the tone and denying the underdog Warriors any ideas of a potential upset.
"That's probably indicative of our season. If we can jump out to an early lead, or have success early, then things go well for us," Linder said. "This week will be the same. We have to start fast and play with enthusiasm and energy."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
