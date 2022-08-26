Shamrocks overcome mistakes, grind out 13-7 win over Aquinas

DAVID CITY - The opening game of the season pitted No. 6 Scotus Central Catholic with its rival Class C-2 No. 9 Aquinas Catholic Friday night at Memorial Field in David City. The rivalry is associated with low-scoring, physical games and that tradition continued as Scotus gritted out a 13-7 win.

It wasn't pretty for Scotus as it committed nine penalties and turned the ball over three times. However, the Shamrocks came through in the biggest moments.

Sophomore running back Henry Ramaekers, in his first career start, bookended the game with touchdown drives. Ramaekers scored on the opening and final drives of the game, including a 2-yard run with 8:18 remaining in regulation to put Scotus ahead.

The Monarchs methodically moved down the field, pounding the rock with running back A.J. Oltmer. The Monarchs got to the Scotus 2-yard line in the final minute, but Aquinas quarterback Luke Sellers was stuffed in the backfield sealing the win.

"Incredibly proud of how our guys gutted it out in the second half. We didn't play clean football at all, but I'm glad we have things to work on. Good teams are going to make you look bad and that's what happened. It's two good teams playing each other first week," Scotus head coach Tyler Linder said. "Just proud the way they came out and answered the bell in the second half. I can't tell you how many of these games we've been in the exact same game over and over and over again, but our kids rallied and just so proud of their effort."

Ramaekers led the charge offensively, rushing the ball 25 times for 99 yards. Quarterback Trenton Cielocha rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries as Scotus finished the game with 233 rushing yards.

Defensively, it limited Aquinas to 150 rushing yards and just 31 yards through the passing game. Junior linebacker Evan Kiene and Ramaekers finished with eight tackles each. Cameron Houfek recorded seven and Cielocha recovered a fumble for the Shamrocks' only takeaway of the night.

Although SCC expected a lot of runs from Aquinas, Linder said it was frustrating at times to stop it.

"It's simple, but it's not easy. There's nothing easy about it. That's a testament to their program and the trust they have in their system and the pride of what they do and the grit their players have," Linder said. "It's frustrating, but at the end of the day we scored a few more points and kept points off as a defense so really proud of that."

Scotus defense forced a quick three and out with it taking over at its own 40-yard line. It ran 12 plays, overcoming three penalties. Facing a third and 23 at midfield, Cielocha found wide receiver Max Wemhoff along the near sideline for a 37-yard completion. Three plays later, Ramaekers powered the ball into the end zone for a 4-yard score to make it 6-0.

Aquinas answered on the ensuing drive, completing a third and 14 through the air as Sellers connected with sophomore Bryant Stouffer for a gain of 26 yards. Oltmer would carry the ball three straight times in the red zone, scoring from a yard out to put Aquinas ahead 7-6 two seconds into the second quarter.

The Shamrocks drove to the Aquinas 26 on the next drive, but on a third and six, Cielocha was intercepted by Monarch linebacker Kailer Pohl. Scotus forced a fumble to regain possession, but it coughed it up four plays later.

Aquinas was unable to cash in and Scotus took over at the Monarch 43 with 2:47 remaining in the first half. In the red zone, Cielocha was intercepted in the end zone by Stouffer with 12 seconds remaining to send the game to halftime.

Scotus opened the second half on a six and a half minute drive, but on fourth and one at the Aquinas 5-yard line, Ramaekers was tackled for no gain leading to a turnover on downs.

After an Aquinas punt, the Shamrocks gained possession at its own 40-yard line with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Scotus went on a 13-play, 60-yard drive that featured 12 runs. Ramaekers' touchdown ended a 5:37 possession. It would be the last time it touched the ball until the final minute as Aquinas had a 13-play drive go to the Scotus 2-yard line.

After six consecutive runs by Oltmer, Sellers kept the ball on fourth and goal and Kiene tackled the Aquinas quarterback from the edge to seal the win.

"I'm so proud of all of our guys, especially the guys up front. We started off really rocky with like nine penalties, but second half we told ourselves no more penalties. We're going to clean it up and go to work," Shamrocks lineman Alex Ferguson said. "Trenton (Cielocha) ran his mind off and so did Henry (Ramaekers) and I can't thank those guys a lot."

Ramaekers described the team's ability to overcome the mistakes and pull out the win.

"It's our first week. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot," Ramaekers said. "We came back from that in the second half. Maybe one penalty in the second half and we came back and won."

Scotus will face another ranked opponent in Week 2 as it'll host No. 2 Pierce. The Bluejays were the C-1 state runner-up last year and they defeated No. 10 Wahoo 38-7 in Week 1.

"Obviously, we got a lot of improvement to make. This is game one, week one. Pierce is next. Big team," Ferguson said. "They just got back from state. It's a great team. We got a lot of work to do and we're going to put it in this next week."