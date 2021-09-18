Shamrocks pass road test over Braves

The hits keep on coming for Scotus Central Catholic football.

Four weeks into the season the Shamrocks have taken down three ranked opponents and raced out to a 4-0 record that no one, not even the coaching staff, saw coming.

Friday it was a 28-21 victory over No. 9 Battle Creek that added to the list of early-season accomplishments. Scotus took down No. 5 Wahoo in Week 1 and defeated rival and Class C-2 No. 3 Aquinas Catholic last week. But both of those contests were inside the friendly confines of Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

Friday was a road win over an opponent holding its homecoming and eager to insert itself into the championship conversation. Scotus fell behind twice, committed its first turnovers of the season, had more struggles than normal moving the ball but, as it has in the previous three weeks, made the biggest plays when the moments arrived.

Nolan Fleming caught a 35-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the first half and tied the score 14-14. Two long drives in the second half ended with Devon Borchers touchdown runs for a 28-14 lead. Battle Creek recovered a fumble and ran it from 27 yards out with 1:11 left in the game but SCC recovered the onside kick and kneeled out the win.