Shamrocks place sixth at Centennial Conference Tournament

Scotus Central Catholic earned the opportunity to play in the fifth-place match Saturday at the Centennial Conference Tournament at Aquinas Catholic in David City.

The Shamrocks split its final two pool games, losing 25-21 and 25-21 to No. 9 Kearney Catholic. Later in the morning, Scotus defeated Lincoln Christian for the second time this season 25-16 and 26-24.

In the fifth-place match, the Shamrocks squared off against Wahoo Neumann for the second time this season. After losing in three sets against the Cavaliers on Sept. 3, Neumann completed a sweep of Scotus 25-19 and 25-22.

Scotus finished the two-day Centennial Conference Tournament with a 2-3 record. Its record stands at 13-13 with three matches remaining in the regular season. The Shamrocks play host to No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday.