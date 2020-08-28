Shamrocks ready for state champs in Week 1

And it's worked tremendously for the Warriors. Wahoo grinds on its opponents on every play and has many worn down before halftime.

"It's going to be a battle. One of the determining factors of Friday night is, who's going to be in the better shape," Linder asked. "Because you had a lot of kids that missed a spring sports season and that didn't have the same exact summer as their used to. Now is the first week we're actually going to be battling heat. I think it will be a huge factor."

Some teams might cringe at seeing the reigning champs first on the schedule. Linder said that's not the case for his group. It's a challenge, to be sure, but one the Shamrocks have embraced since schedules were released last spring.

"I think our group is taking this in stride. Number one, it's just an opportunity to play football," Linder said. "...But number two, when it comes to playing a team again that knocked you off in the playoffs and beat you in the regular season, we often say, 'You can be bitter or you can be better.' We're going to use this as an opportunity to be better and show that the 2020 football team is a different football team."

