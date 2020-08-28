Shamrocks ready for state champs in Week 1

Scouts Central Catholic football could probably find its way to the Wahoo football field blindfolded at this point. Between Shamrock varsity, junior varsity and other levels of football, SCC was in Wahoo five times last season either for Wahoo High or Wahoo Neumann.
Wahoo High was a house of horrors. SCC lost the final regular-season game on the schedule 49-0 and was only one touchdown better two weeks later when the Warriors eliminated the Shamrocks in the playoff quarterfinals 49-7.
Yet, Scotus will make the trip Friday with a renewed sense of optimism. A large, 16-member senior class, many of whom have waited on the sidelines as backups, are ready to make their mark. That plus experience on the offensive line and new weapons eager to make a difference have the Shamrocks setting their sights on announcing their presence in the C-1 playoff race.
No announcement would be bigger than beating the reigning champs on their home field.
"I think it’s just go time. I think we’re all ready to play some football after being stuck inside for five months," senior center Kade Wiese said after practice on Tuesday. "I think this team is ready, and we have the mindset to go down there and win on Friday."
Scotus will be facing a Wahoo team that returns three starters on offense and two on defense. Though that's less than the six and six the Shamrocks bring back, the Warriors still have Colin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman. Ludvik was among the team leaders in total offense and Ludvik was the second-leading tackler and an All-State honoree.
Wahoo also has three tackles that were 235 pounds or heavier that are entering their senior season.
"You're always challenged in Week 1 because your biggest challenge is against yourself, and you've got to prepare for everything," coach Tyler Linder said. "You never know if they're going to come out in spread or power. You never know if they're going to run option or veer. Wahoo has done a complete and total spread formation, and they've also run the Maryland I. The good news is they've forced us to prepare and prepare well.
"They're going to be a typical Wahoo team: extremely well-coached, and they're going to play their tails off for coach Chad Fox. He's a fantastic coach, he's a fantastic man and he knows football."
The Warriors graduated more than 20 seniors, but Linder is preparing his group to see the same kind of team Scotus faced twice last year. And Scotus wasn't the only program that struggled to keep up with Wahoo.
Wahoo won nine games by 40 or more points and took the C-1 state title over Pierce 38-0.
"They're a new team, but just like us, their young guys are eager to prove themselves," Linder said.
Wahoo has introduced the spread formation more often recently, but the Warriors under Fox have been a power football team. Even in spread, much of the formation is "window dressing", as Linder calls it, for a power run. Off tackle power and isolation players are traditional calls Wahoo has found to execute in new ways.
And it's worked tremendously for the Warriors. Wahoo grinds on its opponents on every play and has many worn down before halftime.
"It's going to be a battle. One of the determining factors of Friday night is, who's going to be in the better shape," Linder asked. "Because you had a lot of kids that missed a spring sports season and that didn't have the same exact summer as their used to. Now is the first week we're actually going to be battling heat. I think it will be a huge factor."
Some teams might cringe at seeing the reigning champs first on the schedule. Linder said that's not the case for his group. It's a challenge, to be sure, but one the Shamrocks have embraced since schedules were released last spring.
"I think our group is taking this in stride. Number one, it's just an opportunity to play football," Linder said. "...But number two, when it comes to playing a team again that knocked you off in the playoffs and beat you in the regular season, we often say, 'You can be bitter or you can be better.' We're going to use this as an opportunity to be better and show that the 2020 football team is a different football team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
