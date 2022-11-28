Shamrocks see defense, O-line step up in playoff campaign

Scotus Central Catholic football qualified for the playoffs for the second straight season in 2022. A 6-3 regular season earned the Shamrocks the final wildcard playoff spot in the Class C-1 playoff field.

Scotus wound up losing to eventual state runner-up Aurora in the first round of the playoffs. All four of its losses came against playoff teams. Pierce defeated Aurora to win the C-1 state championship, Lakeview reached the quarterfinals and Wahoo fell to the Vikings in the first round.

"I think our team played well. Our team came together as a group of young men coming together playing hard for one another for their coaches and their school. Our guys poured everything they had into this year," Shamrocks head coach Tyler Linder said. "We didn't end up being the team we wanted to be at the end. Making the playoffs is obviously a big deal for us, but if you can get a playoff win we think that's a really, really good year. All in all, I think our guys really played hard and tough together."

Linder said he was most impressed with how the defense came together early. He said he felt they gave them a chance to win every game.

On the season, Scotus allowed an average of 18.6 points and 287.7 yards per game and forced 14 turnovers.

Jack Faust led the Shamrocks with 92 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery. Henry Ramaekers finished with 59 tackles and two fumble recoveries and Trenton Cielocha ended the year with 46 tackles and one fumble recovery.

"Our tackling top to bottom was a lot better this year. Against some of the better teams in our class, we went in and we hit and we tackled and wrapped up pretty well," Linder said. "There was a couple of games late where we couldn't get off the field that we struggled in that department, but all in all we were tackling really, really well."

Another area of growth was the offensive line. The O-line paved the way for an effective running game for Ramaekers, Faust and Cielocha. Ramaekers gained the most rushing yards (621) on the team along with 10 touchdowns. Faust carried the ball 88 times for 510 yards and five touchdowns. Cielocha scored five touchdowns along with 254 yards.

Cielocha also received team in the pocket. The senior threw for 920 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions as five different wide receivers caught for over 100 yards.

Luke Wemhoff was the Shamrocks' leading receiver with 20 receptions, 275 yards and four touchdowns. Faust caught nine passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Heng also tallied nine receptions for 178 yards and one score.

"We struggled at times to move the football, to get first downs and to stay on the field. However, in some of those tight games, we just found a way especially in the second half," Linder said. "I think towards the end of the year, we did a really good job throwing the ball. I feel like Trenton (Cielocha) finally got into a rhythm and was able to connect with his receivers a little bit better in the last quarter of the season."

A bulk of the Shamrocks' production came from the sophomore class. Max Wemhoff, Luke, Ramaekers, Owen Lindhorst and Caleb Cameron among the group's contributors.

"The bulk of our team coming back with experience is going to be sophomores to-be juniors," Linder said. "That gives us a lot of confidence because by the time they were done by their sophomore campaign, they were playing like juniors and seniors. The future is really bright for Scotus and I'm excited to be a part of that journey."

The Shamrocks graduate just 10 seniors. With many juniors and sophomores playing vital roles this season, they'll be leaned on to take the next step and advance Scotus deeper into the playoffs.

"This next year's group of seniors have quite a bit of experience. We were a quarterfinal team the year before, make the playoffs as juniors so the seniors understand it's an expectation for Scotus to make the playoffs. That's going to help them understand how they have to prepare in the offseason and how they have to approach fall camp and what it takes day in and day out," Linder said.

"I think we have an advantage there. Our kids are smart. Our kids are well prepared and our kids have a really good experience by the time their number is called. Really excited to see what those guys can do for us in our 2023 campaign."