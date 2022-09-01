Shamrocks square off with reigning state runner-up Pierce

Scotus Central Catholic football hosts its first game of the season Friday against the reigning Class C-1 state runner up, No. 2 Pierce, at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.

The Shamrocks, ranked No. 6 by the Lincoln Journal Star, defeated rival Aquinas Catholic 13-7 behind two rushing touchdowns by Henry Ramaekers and a goal-line stand in the final minute of regulation.

Ramaekers rushed for a team-high 99 yards as Scotus pounded the rock for 233 yards.

Shamrocks head coach Tyler Linder said historically the team that makes the fewest mistakes in the series wins the game. Scotus bucked that trend by overcoming three turnovers and nine penalties.

"That doesn't make me feel great about our first performance, but it gives us lots of things to work on. I feel like this week in practice we've been able to focus on the little details to make that growth we need," Linder said. "We're emphasizing limiting penalties, securing the ball, making smart decisions with our downfield passing, those sorts of things. I'm happy with the outcome, but I'm not satisfied and I know our players aren't."

Linder said there are a lot of new players filling key roles and the varsity inexperience may have contributed to some of the mistakes that was made last week.

"That first game has a lot of nerves. It's got a lot of speed. What we typically see from new guys year in and year out is the game is a lot faster on Friday nights than it is during a JV game during the week. There's more athleticism on the field. The pressure is a lot higher," Linder said. "A lot of those mistakes can be chalked up to inexperience, however, good teams make you make mistakes. They (Aquinas) put the pressure on. They don't make mistakes and good teams can force teams to make mistakes and they definitely did that."

Linder said he was pleased with the team's bend but don't break defense, getting the crucial fourth-and-goal stop with 47 seconds remaining in regulation. That unit will be tested by Friday's opponent Pierce.

The Bluejays opened the season with a 38-7 win over then-No. 10 Wahoo, outgaining the Warriors 385-185.

Senior quarterback Abram Scholting completed 10 of his 12 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Pierce senior tight end Ben Brahmer caught nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, three Bluejays rushed for at least 40 yards as the team totaled 209 for the game.

Pierce intercepted Wahoo quarterback Owen Hancock once and blocked two punts.

"They got great players, great coaches and tremendous numbers. They've got a large roster, a deep well of talent and they're physical," Linder said. "They play a physical style of offense. They play a suffocating type of defense. There's lots of challenges. Very hard to find a weakness in Pierce when you look at them on film."

Brahmer, who's committed to playing for the Huskers, was the second-leading receiver in the state last season. He caught 63 passes for 1,119 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The senior finished just 42 yards behind Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson for the top spot.

The key, Linder said, will be eliminating the big play as much as possible.

"You don't completely shut down a Division I athlete. You just have to make sure his touches are limited and they don't break for anything big. Our strategy for Brahmer and the rest of the ensemble they have there is to don't give up the big play, bend don't break, force teams to go on 10, 12, 14-play drives if they score," Linder said. "We have to be really sound on first down. We have to get off the field on third down. Our job is to keep the points down on defense and give our offense an opportunity to score."

Pierce returned its leading tackler in senior linebacker Tristan Kuehler after he totaled 157 tackles last season, which led all 11-man football players. The Bluejays also return 19 sacks and Scholting's three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Linder said they'll need to match the physicality and intensity of Pierce. That begins with their offensive line.

"Most games are won right at the line of scrimmage," he said. "If we can establish a new line of scrimmage with our offensive line and take care of the football, I feel we can put together some of those drives that will result in points."