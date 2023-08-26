Scotus Central Catholic and Aquinas Catholic renewed their rivalry Friday at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Last year's game was separated by just six points with the Shamrocks defense stuffing Aquinas on a fourth-and-goal in the final minute of regulation to seal a 13-7 win.

On Friday, the margin of error was thinner as both teams played a scoreless first half. After losing the turnover battle in the first half, the Scotus defense forced three turnovers in the final 24 minutes.

Jackson Heng's first of two interceptions set up the lone score of the night as senior Frank Fehringer converted a 33-yard field goal in a 3-0 win over the Monarchs.

"These games are always epic. They're always this way. Just really proud of the way the guys responded. They ran a different front on defense, but they found a way to extend a few drives and take some advantage of some opportunities," Shamrocks head coach Tyler Linder said. "We had two cracks in the kicking game and went 1-for-2 and Frank's (Fehringer) the hero. At the end of the day, our guys just found ways to end up with the ball at the end. Just really, really proud with how we closed that one out."

It was a bent-but-don't-break defense for Scotus as Aquinas drove into Shamrocks territory on six of its nine drives.

The Monarchs missed a 37-yard field goal, punted once, threw three interceptions and they were sacked by senior Evan Kiene on the final play of the game with Aquinas at the Scotus 38-yard line and six seconds on the clock.

"Much credit to Aquinas. They're very good at figuring out and they're patient. They know football isn't won in the first quarter on one particular play. It took them a little while, but I felt in the third quarter they put together a really long drive," Linder said. "It seemed like an eternity, but again guys were resilient, held their own but just ended up with the ball back. We rallied to the football, kept the football in front of us and I thought our tackling was fantastic."

Heng intercepted Aquinas quarterback Jakob Kavan twice in the second half. The Monarchs opened the second half driving to the Shamrocks 38-yard line before Heng intercepted Jakob Kavan with 7:40 left in the third quarter.

Aquinas faced a third-and-10 at the Scotus 46-yard line with under three minutes remaining in regulation. Kavan slinged a deep pass to junior Garett Novacek on the far sideline, but Heng won the jump ball.

"For the first one, I just saw the guy coming deep and I know I had deep third so I was right there for it and I saw the ball and picked it," Heng said. "The next one I saw him wind it up to throw it to my guy and I found him, looked back and the ball was right there and I took it away from him."

The Shamrocks secured their first shutout win against Aquinas since Sept. 5, 2008.

On Friday, they limited the Monarchs to 209 total yards and forced four turnovers as junior Spencer Shotkoski picked off Kavan early in the fourth quarter on the 12th play of the Aquinas drive.

In the first half, junior Henry Ramaekers recovered a fumble for the game's first turnover.

"It all starts up front. Our D-line played really well. Connor (Wurtz) got injured (today) and Henry Chard really stepped it up," Ramaekers said. "We had a few tackles for loss (tonight) and the defense really stayed stout with some injuries (tonight). It was just a great performance overall."

Offensively, Linder said the team created its own adversity as they struggled to finish drives.

On the first drive of the season, the Shamrocks drove to the Aquinas 8-yard line but a five-yard loss on third down led to Fehringer's first field goal attempt. The senior kicked the ball into the upright.

Scotus punted, fumbled, turned the ball over on downs and threw an interception on the next four drives before halftime.

Following Heng's first interception, the Shamrocks took over at their own 40-yard line. On a 3rd-and-12, Pelan connected with junior Max Wemhoff for a 35-yard completion moving the Shamrocks to the Aquinas 27-yard line.

After a 3-yard rush by junior Luke Wemhoff and 9 yards on two carries by Kiene, a 1-yard loss and an incomplete pass set up Fehringer for his second field goal attempt. The kick went right down the middle to put Scotus into the lead with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter.

"Frank (Fehringer) came off of a rough week. Frank missed Tuesday, Wednesday and we weren't sure he was going to be there Thursday," Linder said. "He had a little bit of an illness going through him, but just proud of the way all the guys all week stepped up to fill the void."

After Shotkoski's interception, Scotus once again drove inside the Monarchs' 10-yard line. The drive ended on an end zone interception thrown by junior Cohen Pelan to Kavan.

"I saw some pretty good things. Obviously, we got to clean up the turnovers, but those were us ... Aquinas is really stepping up. They're blitzing both A-gaps and we got to run some play-action passes and try to get it over the top," Linder said. "I really think they were very good calls, but much credit to Aquinas' defense. They put pressure on you and forced you to throw it off your back foot, which messes up your timing."

Luke started at running back Friday after playing wide receiver last season. The junior carried the football 17 times for 79 rushing yards and he caught one pass for 19 yards.

"He (Luke) did a really nice job. The fact that he was willing to get in there and take some hits, take some shots and run the rock," Linder said. "He looked like he was coming off the beach in Normandy at the end of the game. Just soaking wet, jersey is all stretched out and ripped. Those guys all stepped up in the right moment."

The Shamrocks entered Friday with a new offensive line, but they were thrown a curveball in pregame warm-ups as their starting center junior Connor Wurtz picked up an injury and couldn't play.

Ramaekers made his debut on the O-line Friday night after playing running back last season.

"I felt pretty confident over there," Ramaekers said. "I know I made a few mistakes, but coach K (Roger Krienke) and my other linemen helped me out a lot (tonight) and it was just a great performance overall."

Scotus won its season opener for the third consecutive season as it'll head to Pierce for its first road game of the season next week.

"It can bring us into practice with more of a good vibe," Heng said. "We want to work hard to keep winning those games, but we know we have to stay humble because we got a tough opponent next week."