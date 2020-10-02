Shamrocks trying not to overthink it

All respect to the opponents, Linder said, but there's also an element of Scotus burning itself on that side of the ball that has allowed running backs to take advantage.

"It sounds like coachspeak, but it's about dialing in and doing your job," he said. "You can look at our games and point to different units on our defense falling short. But in the last two losses ...football really comes down to tackling and blocking. If we don't tackle well, and we give up yards after contact, or we have missed tackles and assignments, that's the nail in the coffin.

"We're trying to remind guys that they don't have to do too much."

Overthinking and trying to make every play is symptomatic of a losing streak. Scotus has nearly 20 seniors, and on a team with that much experience, and with several in their final year of football, the pressure begins to mount when the losses mount. Linder and his staff are trying to relieve that pressure with positive reinforcement - celebrating whenever a play is made now matter how big or small.

Make enough of them in a row, the thinking goes, the pressure is relieved, players start to trust one another more and everything falls into place.