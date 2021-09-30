Shamrocks will adapt without Cielocha

A week ago it was another Faust, little brother Jack, who came in for Cielocha late in the first quarter. It wasn't perfect, and Scotus failed on two goal-to-go situations before finally breaking through. But now with a week to prepare the Shamrocks can rely on recent history.

"Ultimately, our staff does a good job of building depth from the very beginning to help in a situation like this," coach Tyler Linder said. "Building depth is a huge thing, and that starts in July. When we're in the later part of the year we anticipate guys being a little bit injured with the size of roster we have. We've prepared well, but we're also excited with putting a product out on the field that might not be our first choice but it's definitely still a viable option."

Faust wasn't asked to do a whole lot last week, partly because although injuries are prepared for, there's a big difference between preparation and execution. Faust mostly handed off to Borchers in the first half as the coaching staff tried to put out an offense he could handle with little preparation.