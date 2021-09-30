Shamrocks will adapt without Cielocha

Fortunately, or unfortunately, depending on the perspective, Scotus Central Catholic has been here before. In fact, just two years ago, the Shamrocks had lineup changes with a member of the same family tree.
Scotus heads to North Bend on Friday looking to keep an unbeaten season going and grab another district win without the help of starting quarterback Trenton Cielocha.
Cielocha has quickly emerged under center as the third member of what has become a three-headed monster on the Shamrock offense between running back Devon Borchers and tight end Garrett Oakley.
But after he was stepped on last week in the first quarter, Cielocha spent the rest of the 13-6 win over West Point-Beemer wrapped in ice and on the sideline. He's since been living life with a walking boot and is unavailable for Friday against a 1-4 Tiger team.
His status the next week against winless Schuyler remains unknown. Although injuries are never a welcome development, if there was a perfect time to endure such a consequential absence, this is it.
But taking nothing for granted, Scotus should have some level of comfort in operating with a backup. Two years ago the Shamrocks dealt with the loss of starter Tyler Palmer for the final two regular season games. When Josh Faust stepped in to fill his role, Scotus split two games and qualified for the playoffs.
A week ago it was another Faust, little brother Jack, who came in for Cielocha late in the first quarter. It wasn't perfect, and Scotus failed on two goal-to-go situations before finally breaking through. But now with a week to prepare the Shamrocks can rely on recent history.
"Ultimately, our staff does a good job of building depth from the very beginning to help in a situation like this," coach Tyler Linder said. "Building depth is a huge thing, and that starts in July. When we're in the later part of the year we anticipate guys being a little bit injured with the size of roster we have. We've prepared well, but we're also excited with putting a product out on the field that might not be our first choice but it's definitely still a viable option."
Faust wasn't asked to do a whole lot last week, partly because although injuries are prepared for, there's a big difference between preparation and execution. Faust mostly handed off to Borchers in the first half as the coaching staff tried to put out an offense he could handle with little preparation.
When the game reached the second half, and with an opportunity to meet during halftime, the coaching staff incorporated Faust into the run game and started to open things up. Still, he had a touchdown run called back for holding and it took a partially blocked punt and a poor decision on fourth down for Scotus to find points.
Now that Faust has a week taking reps as the guy, and the staff can formulate a gameplan around his abilities, Scotus will have a different look than the scaled-down offense it showed last week.
"They both have their attributes and they both have their skill sets, but the good news is when you have one guy take a majority of the snaps for an entire week, you're ready to go," Linder said. "The playbook isn't wide open, but you definitely have more options. I'm excited to see him go out there and execute and see what (offensive coordinator Jay Pelan) does to put him in a position to be successful."
On the other side of the ball, though the Tigers may be 1-4, there are several concerns. North Bend has hit a slide the past two seasons after back-to-back trips to the playoffs, but NBC is still potent on offense. The Tigers' passing game put up 32 points, over 500 yards of offense and 359 through the air against previously unbeaten, No. 1 and reigning champ Pierce.
Scotus hasn't been 6-0 since the 2015 state title season.
"Putting up 550 yards of offense on Pierce will make any defensive coordinator gasp," Linder said. "They make you a little bit nervous in what they can do. We've got to prepare whole-heartedly for it and prepare to execute defensively on Friday night."
