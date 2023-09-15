Scotus Central Catholic football hosted West Point-Beemer Thursday at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium looking to end non-district play 3-1.

The Shamrocks used their depth to their advantage, rotating running backs Luke Wemhoff, Evan Kiene and Thomas Settje. Behind the strong play of the offensive line, Scotus rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-27 victory over the Cadets.

"We played really disciplined football again. Very little penalties. We had very little turnovers. Just incredibly proud of our guys for making adjustments and our coaching staff making adjustments at halftime," Scotus head coach Tyler Linder said. "Our rallying cry this week was trust. We had to trust each other, we had to trust our scheme and we had to trust our two deep."

Linder said assistant coach Roger Krienke challenged the O-line to raise its level of play following last week's three-point win over St. Paul. They answered the call as Scotus finished the night averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

"We ran the ball really well. Interior running and possessing the ball is something we struggled with last week at St. Paul. I think we really did that well (tonight)," Shamrocks junior offensive lineman Caleb Cameron said. "It was a physicality thing. I feel like last week we didn't come out the way we needed to against St. Paul. This week we were determined. Great week of practice, got at it and did really well (tonight)."

Wemhoff gave full credit to the offensive line following his performance Thursday night. The junior carried the football 11 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

Wemhoff scored the first points of the night for the Shamrocks on a 4-yard run to cap a 13-play opening drive that took five minutes and 42 seconds.

After a Shamrocks takeaway, Wemhoff ran into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown with 7:02 left in the third quarter.

After a Cadets touchdown brought the game back to one possession, Wemhoff burst through a hole and sprinted away from the Cadets defense for a 44-yard touchdown run to make it 34-20.

"I played really well, but I got to credit to the offensive line," Wemhoff said. "They really stepped up this game and a lot of injured people finally came back and they did really well. They were just really aggressive (tonight). We got really excited in the locker room and they came out ready to play."

Wemhoff switched positions this season, moving from wide receiver to the backfield. The junior leads the Shamrocks with four rushing touchdowns this season.

"I've gotten a lot more aggressive. Last year I was afraid to hit," Wemhoff said. "I've gotten a lot more aggressive with the ball in my hands. I still need to work on it and get lower, but I've improved a lot."

Kiene and Settje continued the Shamrocks' productive night on the ground.

Kiene entered the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to cap a 13-play, 88-yard drive that took 6:19 off the clock. The senior finished the night with 16 carries, 108 yards and one touchdown.

Settje pounded the rock in the second half picking up 79 yards on 11 rushes. He scored the final points of the night for Scotus on a 2-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 41-20.

The Shamrocks nearly surpassed their season points total Thursday night as they scored 45 points over the first three games of the season.

Scotus junior quarterback Cohen Pelan connected with senior Jackson Heng for the team's longest scoring play. Heng won a one-on-one jump ball along the sideline over WPB defensive back Brayden Doggett en route to a 60-yard score.

"Our defense is used to being on the field a lot and that's not how you win football games. Our offense was able to establish drives, maintain drives," Linder said. "There were several 10-plus play drives that just give you the opportunity to kind of rest your defense and build some confidence on offense. Just happy with distributed the ball well. When guys were hot, we gave them the ball and they made plays."

The Shamrocks defense faced an option offense Thursday night. Linder said it took some time for the defense to ease in the game, which he said it was to be expected.

West Point-Beemer scored on its opening drive on an 8-yard touchdown run from senior Juan Lemus for the Cadets' lone lead of the game 7-6. Cadets quarterback Conner Troyer scrambled and found Doggett for a 70-yard touchdown on a busted coverage to trim the Shamrock lead to six at halftime.

In the second half, Scotus forced two takeaways to allow its offense to control the time of possession.

Cameron recovered a fumble on the first drive of the second half and Heng intercepted Troyer with 10:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Shamrocks scored touchdowns on the ensuing offensive possessions.

"The option game is a tough challenge to beat because you got to take care of multiple people, but I feel like once we adjusted ourselves into a more two high safety look it really helped us take care of that pitch man on the edge and helped us rally to the ball better," Cameron said.

Cameron returned to the field last week for the first time since he tore his ACL during the basketball season in December. He said it was a long nine-month recovery, going to physical therapy four times a week.

After only playing on the offensive line last week, Cameron got to make his mark at linebacker Thursday night.

"Adrenaline was flowing in the first half. Once I settled in, it felt awesome," he said. "It felt awesome to play sports again. Playing (tonight) was something really special for me."

The Shamrocks will now enter the district part of their schedule beginning Friday against Arlington.

"This is right where we want to be. It doesn't matter what happened (tonight) and what happened prior to this. You're in district play and that's all that really matters," Linder said. "You win your district, you're in the playoffs and then it's anybody's game. Right now we're playing for a district championship each and every week and playoff seeding that goes along with that. We're right there fighting, but it doesn't get any easier. We got to get back to work."