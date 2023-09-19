SHELBY - Shelby-Rising City remained undefeated Friday defeating the reigning Class D-1 state champions Clarkson/Leigh 36-14 at Husky Stadium in Shelby.

The Huskies scored on their first play from scrimmage off a trick play and on their first three possessions to build a 22-0 halftime lead. Defensively, they shut out Clarkson/Leigh for the first three quarters.

"I thought we played really hard. Credit to that Clarkson/Leigh team. They're a good team. Well-coached, physical and I think our guys did a good job during the week," Huskies head coach Zach Kubik said. "I thought our assistant coaches did a good job throughout the week game planning and we capitalized on what we game planned on. Everything went well (tonight)."

Huskies senior Isaac Whitmore caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from senior tailback Gabe Dutton-Mofford on a fake running play on the first offensive play. Whitmore added his second score of the game in the second quarter with a 30-yard reception.

On the ground, Eli Fjell and Logan Lindsley scored rushing touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line. SRC put the finishing touches on the victory on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Lindsley to junior Collin Vrbka on fourth-and-goal to make it 36-6 in the fourth quarter.

"We played great and we needed that win. We've been looking forward to that game all year. Clarkson/Leigh is a good team," Whitmore said. "We just executed everything we needed to. Just like that first play. We planned that all week. I just think we played our best."

Clarkson/Leigh struggled to sustain drives on offense all night against the rugged Huskies defense. The Patriots punted twice, turned the ball over on downs twice and threw one interception on their first five drives of the game.

"Our kids weren't getting off the ball really well. They (SRC) contributed to that. They were really aggressive up front. Their kids did a good job, but I didn't think our guys got into a groove," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Credit to Shelby a little bit for that, but we just couldn't get into a groove where we felt comfortable, a rhythm of any kind with our offense."

Clarkson said he felt the defense played well outside of the two passing touchdowns and the first drive to start the second half. SRC opened the second half with the ball and went on a 15-play drive that took nearly six minutes which ended in a Huskies touchdown.

SRC improved to 4-0 and it has outscored its opponents 180-28. Its next game is Friday at Madison.

"I think everybody hopes to be 4-0 at this point in the middle of the season," Kubik said. "I think it's gone better than even we expected, but again credit to the kids to what they've put in, the assistant coaches and this community for coming out and supporting us."

Clarkson/Leigh dropped to 2-2 as it looks to get back on track at Twin River on Friday.

"We got to get some things going on our end and just get our confidence back a little bit," Clarkson said. "Hopefully it's kind of a little wake-up call for us. We can't just show up. Teams are going to come out for us. Shelby was ready and they handed it to us."

Class C-1

No. 1 Boone Central def. Douglas County West 19-14: Boone Central played its most competitive game of the season Friday, grounding out a five-point win over the Falcons.

Parker Borer spearheaded the Cardinals' offense with 29 carries, 189 yards and one touchdown. Hank Hudson entered the end zone once on seven carries and 33 yards. James Fogleman converted a 25-yard field goal.

Caden Stokes and Hudson finished with eight and seven tackles, respectively. Kolton Rasmussen recovered a fumble.

Boone Central improved to 4-0 and it'll host West Point-Beemer on Friday.

Crete def. Schuyler 47-0: Schuyler suffered its first road defeat and shutout of the season Friday at Crete.

The Warriors fell to 2-2 and they'll host No. 9 DC West on Friday.

Class C-2

Aquinas Catholic def. GICC 23-0 (Saturday): Aquinas won its second straight game on Saturday shutting out Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Monarchs running back trio of Kurtis Baer, Marcus Krivanek and Lydon DeWispelare combined for 58 rushes, 299 yards and three touchdowns.

GICC turned the ball over on downs five times and punted four times. The Crusaders recorded 142 passing yards and just 7 rushing yards on 18 carries.

"We played really well on defense. Played really well in space. Kick teams were solid. Offense ground things out. We're becoming who we are. We're kind of a run-at-you offense and we didn't throw the ball," Monarchs head coach Ron Mimick said. "We got ahead, had some protection issues on one or two but we're getting better. Hopefully, we can just keep getting better and make a run at the end of the year."

Baer recorded his second straight 30-carry, 100-yard rushing game finishing the game with 33 rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on the team's opening drive and with 11:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Krivanek ended as the Monarchs' leading rusher with 12 carries, 115 yards and one touchdown. He reached the end zone with 1:25 left in the game.

Aquinas improved to 2-2 and it'll host Louisville on Friday.

"We don't have any explosiveness on offense. We hope to get a little better the next couple weeks and take some shots downfield," Mimick said. "We have to get a little bit better on offense. We only ran two options (today). Got to go back to them as a part of who we are."

Tri County def. David City 33-7: Daren Vodicka scored a 3-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to put David City into the lead 7-0.

However, Tri County responded by shutting out the Scouts the rest of the way for the road win.

David City fell to 0-4 and it'll play at Centura on Thursday.

Class D-1

No. 2 Cross County def. Twin River 58-8: Cross County racked up 368 total yards in a road win at Twin River in its district opener.

Ashton Seim and Izaac Dickey combined for 13 carries, 112 yards and four touchdowns. Brayden Schmidtberger led Cross County with 67 rushing yards and Dylan Fanning posted 50 yards and one touchdown.

Lucas Jacobsen completed 7-of-8 passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns. Dickey, Langdon Arbuck and Tanner Hollinger all caught two passes and one touchdown.

Alex Noyd and Devin Nuttleman recorded 10 tackles each. Arbuck and Cannen Mooney recovered one fumble.

"Twin River came in with a great game plan that forced us to make some adjustments early in the game," Cougars head coach Matt Carroll said. "I thought our guys did a great job making the adjustments on the fly and getting things rolling. Lucas Jacobsen continues to play at a high level for us. We are excited to continue to get better."

Paydon Rinkol scored Twin River's only touchdown on Friday, finishing the game with 17 carries for 115 yards.

Kirk Hebda tallied 10 tackles to lead the Titans' defense. Eli Ingwersen posted eight tackles and Rinkol ended the night with six tackles and two tackles for loss.

"Overall, I felt our team played way better than last week. We focused all week on the little details and execution. The players had a great week of practice and it showed come game time on Friday night," Titans head coach Kalin Koch said. "Many times on defense we were in the right positions and put ourselves in a place to be successful. Many times we were moving the ball, but couldn't always sustain a drive. If we continue to play like that and build off of it, we will see more good things come the rest of the season."

Class D-2

No. 3 Howells-Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62-6: Howells-Dodge outgained the Bulldogs 274-139 in the win with the Jaguars rushing for 253 yards.

Lane Belina gained 107 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Howells-Dodge. Dylan Brichacek finished the game on offense with seven rushes, 67 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, the junior recorded a team-high seven tackles and one sack.

Andre Martin and Briggs Ernst sacked the Bulldog quarterbacks once. Konner Bourek intercepted two passes and Rylan Nelson picked off one pass. Connor Kreikemeier recovered a fumble.

Gavin Sims scored the only touchdown for HLHF. Cole Preister tackled 10 Jaguars and Gavin Groteluschen ended the game with seven.

Howells-Dodge improved to 3-1 and it'll host East Butler on Friday. HLHF dropped to 0-4 and it'll play at Walthill on Friday.

Humphrey St. Francis def. East Butler 56-0: The Flyers recorded their first shutout win of the season on Friday as they limited East Butler to 184 total yards and forced two turnovers.

Emerson Krings tackled a team-high seven Tigers. Ethan Wieseler, Matthew Brockhaus, Tucker Czarnick, Gavin and Mason Geilenkirchen recorded six tackles each. Devon Baumgart intercepted one pass and Chase Freudenburg recovered one fumble.

Gavin carried the football 12 times for 75 yards and four touchdowns. Carson Wessel threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 yards and one touchdown. Noah Wieseler caught a 43-yard touchdown pass and Mason received a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Rocco Hageman led East Butler with 50 rushing yards and six tackles. Logan Buresh and Zane Miller recorded eight tackles each. Dylan Klement ended the game with seven.

Osceola def. Palmer 68-22: The Bulldogs gained 448 yards on the ground with Kale Gustafson and Jackson Winslow producing at least 100 rushing yards.

Gustafson ran for 146 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns. The senior also threw an 11-yard touchdown to Matt DeMers. Winslow finished with 11 rushes, 119 yards and two touchdowns. Brycen Kula also scored two touchdowns to go with 84 yards rushing. DeMers also ran for a score.

Hayden Lavaley recorded eight tackles and two interceptions. Gustafson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Brayden Santos intercepted one pass and Aden Feezell recovered a fumble.

"The defense played well and was able to force a few key turnovers," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "The JV played well, especially offensively in the second half to finish the game. We look to continue to improve now as we head into the second half of the season."

High Plains def. Giltner 65-26: High Plains secured its second straight win Friday overcoming an early 14-8 deficit.

The Storm rushed for 333 yards with Haden Helgoth and Wyatt Urkoski leading the charge. Helgoth rushed the ball 15 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Urkoski produced 134 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Brodey Spurling scored a 20-yard touchdown.

Hudson Urkoski posted 14 tackles to lead all players. Wyatt and Gage Friesen finished the night with 10 tackles each. Hudson, Wyatt and Derik Flores intercepted one pass each and Camden Morris tallied one sack.

"This win was a total team effort," Storm head coach Greg Wood said. "I felt all three phases did a great job. We started out a little slow, but after a series or two we figured it out."

High Plains evened its record at 2-2 and it'll play at Nebraska Lutheran on Friday.