Shrine Bowl gave us football for a day, and some hope for football in the fall

Though there were a lot of protocols to follow, South coach Ryan Thompson said the key to pulling the week and game off came down to simplicity.

“Because it’s been stuff that we’ve been doing at our homes, at our schools — social distancing, washing your hands, wearing masks, all that stuff came into play so there really wasn’t much different when getting here,” the Ashland-Greenwood coach said. “It went really well.”

Did the Shrine Bowl develop a new playbook on how to pull off high school football during a pandemic? There are definitely things the NSAA and schools could take away from this week, but this isn’t a carbon-copy situation by any means.

The Shrine Bowl had some key elements working for it. The players were asked to be monitored at home starting July 1. Once in Kearney, they were basically quarantined, and socializing outside of your roommates was limited. The environment at schools will not be nearly as controlled.

The Shrine Bowl also prepped for one game. Schools must prep for seasons.

At the very least, Saturday gave us hope. It gave us football.