Shrine Bowl gives Graham Jr., Push another chance on the grid iron

KEARNEY - Everybody dealt with it differently. Some expressed the pain with tears, others in stunned silence.
However the emotions bubbled up late last summer, there was no doubt the mark, left by a year without football, is a stain that can never truly be washed away.
Omaha Burke's Chris Graham Jr. and Omaha North's Hunter Push were right in the middle of that turmoil this past fall when Omaha Public Schools canceled the fall sports season as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Graham, Push and football players at five other Omaha high schools, the Friday Night lights never came on. It seemed as if they might never don the black or blue helmet of what is now their alma maters ever again.
You might understand then why that duo appears to have a pep in their step at practices this week. Graham and Push are members of the North Team roster coached by Lakeview's Kurt Frenzen at the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
They're working out with the No. 1 offense, making friendships with teammates from across the state and soaking in one final chance to play football as a Bulldog or a Viking.
"Part of me will never get over this, probably my entire life," Push said. "I’ll always have that chip on my shoulder in this game and all the way through college. I know what it’s like to have it taken away from you. You’ve got to enjoy every minute of it that you can."
A summer of uncertainty and constantly changing guidelines for training came to a head Aug. 7 when OPS announced the school year would open under remote learning. The press conference laying out the decision included the message that all sports and activities had been suspended.
A few teams had already had meetings. Graham and Burke were in one when the terrible news came down.
"It was devastating," he remembered. "A lot of players cried a little bit."
As the month of August wore on, every other school district in the state opened fall practices on Aug. 11, the first date allowed by the NSAA, and arrived at the first football games on Aug. 28 - Aug. 21 for a handful playing Week 0 contests.
Five days later, players, coaches and parents gathered at OPS headquarters to protest the decision and attempt influence a change of heart. Push was one of those at the protest and was part of a social media campaign that included videos urging OPS to change its mind.
It never did. Push and Graham were out a season.
"It was definitely emotional. I feel like we were stringed along for a little bit. We were hoping that we would start late, and then it was a definite 'No,' Push said. "Then, there were no options for transferring. We just kind of had to accept it. It was pretty emotional. I know I had a lot of rough nights."
Graham was no different. Both said they watched a few NFL games, hardly any college and mostly stayed away from it. Football, for the most part, was suddenly too hard to stomach.
"But there was really nothing we could do about it," Graham said. "I just tried to lift, be with the team, talk to the coaches."
Push operated in a similar fashion. For him, life outside of the virtual learning hours consisted of working out and sleeping - sleeping a lot more than normal.
"I forgot that other teams were playing. It just seemed like it shouldn't have happened that we were the only ones that weren't playing," he said. "Every once in a while I'd realize it and get emotional."
Graham and Push were fortunate that they were set to continue playing at the next level. Graham is signed on at Wayne State while Push is a future member of the program at South Dakota. For teammates not in the same situation, they couldn't imagine what it must have been like to have it ripped away.
Push said the decision will also have long-lasting effects on OPS competitiveness with other programs in Class A. At North, for example, he said next fall includes a team that has just five or six guys that have ever played varsity.
"I think it put OPS back a long ways when we were starting to get up there with everyone else," he said.
Push can't think about that anymore. He and Graham are just a day away from playing on Cope Stadium on the campus at UNK. During the week the days have consisted of multiple practices, meetings, film study and team activities.
On Tuesday the players met several youngsters that are currently in or have been a part of Shriners Hospitals. Wednesday night had the boys together at a theater to watch "Rudy".
"I like how everyone is from different programs, 8-man, 6-man, it’s kind of cool learning how they play, what they’re used to and their playing style," Graham said.
After hitting it pretty hard the first three days, Frenzen and the coaching staff are backing off Thursday and Friday. There's still tremendous attention to detail but not as much physicality. Thursday also included a dance off between the offense and defense.
But make no mistake about it, whether it's the dance off or Saturday against the South team, Graham and Push want to win.
"I’ve been having a great time. I think we’ve been bonding really well," Push said. "In just five or six days we’re already brothers and ready for this game."
