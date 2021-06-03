Shrine Bowl gives Graham Jr., Push another chance on the grid iron

Graham was no different. Both said they watched a few NFL games, hardly any college and mostly stayed away from it. Football, for the most part, was suddenly too hard to stomach.

"But there was really nothing we could do about it," Graham said. "I just tried to lift, be with the team, talk to the coaches."

Push operated in a similar fashion. For him, life outside of the virtual learning hours consisted of working out and sleeping - sleeping a lot more than normal.

"I forgot that other teams were playing. It just seemed like it shouldn't have happened that we were the only ones that weren't playing," he said. "Every once in a while I'd realize it and get emotional."

Graham and Push were fortunate that they were set to continue playing at the next level. Graham is signed on at Wayne State while Push is a future member of the program at South Dakota. For teammates not in the same situation, they couldn't imagine what it must have been like to have it ripped away.

Push said the decision will also have long-lasting effects on OPS competitiveness with other programs in Class A. At North, for example, he said next fall includes a team that has just five or six guys that have ever played varsity.