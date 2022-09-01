Silver Hawks fly past Discoverers

It felt like deja vu for Columbus High football Thursday against Lincoln Southwest at Pawnee Park Memorial Field. The Discoverers pulled within one score last week against Norfolk in the second quarter only for the Panthers to match it with a touchdown as time expired in the first half. Norfolk rolled to a 38-7 win.

On Thursday, the Discoverers cut the deficit to 13-7 on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Liam Blaser with 3:42 remaining in the first half. Lincoln Southwest responded on the ensuing drive, going 80 yards on nine plays. Silver Hawks quarterback Collin Fritton scored from the 1-yard line with 26 seconds remaining to make it 20-7 at halftime.

In the second half, the Columbus defense recovered two fumbles and forced two turnover on downs, but it was unable to capitalize on the opportunities in a 29-7 defeat.

Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said the inability to finish drives offensively has been their downfall so far this season.

"We just continue to give up big plays and we just continue to lack the big plays on our side. We had two drives in the first half that we really grounded out. I was proud of our kids for fighting," Williams said. "Defense there the whole second half just kept fighting. Our offense, we were kind of a rhythm there. We just didn't have the long play. We're going to have figure some things out."

The Discoverers recorded 154 total yards. Blaser ended the game with 12 carries, 43 yards and one touchdown. Caydn Kucera carried the ball eight times for 38 yards.

Will Wickham earned the lion share of snaps at quarterback. The sophomore completed four of seven passes for 27 yards and threw two interceptions.

Lincoln Southwest took advantage of an inexperienced and depleted CHS defense. It totaled 518 yards of offense. Fritton threw for 210 yards and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Silver Hawks running back Cal Newell led all rushers with 165 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.

Williams said they came into the year with an experienced defense, but with injuries to key starters, younger players have had to come in and play.

"Some of those missed tackles are young guys trying to figure out Class A football. We're going to keep coaching them up," Williams said. "They're going to get better. We're going to get better as coaches working with those kids. We just got to keep coaching those things up."

The Silver Hawks went down the field 80 yards on eight plays on the opening drive to take a 6-0 lead. Fritton capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run.

Columbus put together a solid opening drive starting from its own 23-yard line. Blaser, Kucera and Dylan Crumley combined to rush the ball to the cusp of the red zone. However, Wickham collided in the backfield with a teammate after receiving a shotgun snap leading to a fumble recovery for Southwest.

It took full advantage of the takeaway driving 72 yards on 16 plays. Newell's 16-yard touchdown run ended a drive that took 6:20 off the clock.

Trailing 13-0, Columbus answered with a 77-yard touchdown drive that took 5:35 off the clock. After Kucera rushed for 25 yards on the scoring drive, Blaser punched it in from 3 yards out to cut the deficit to six points.

On a second down, Fritton connected with wide receiver Jack Baptista for a 43-yard completion to set the Silver Hawks up in the red zone. Following three Newell carries, Fritton scored from a yard out to make it 20-7.

Columbus received the second half kickoff and punted after gaining one first down. The Silver Hawks drove to the Discoverer 1-yard line after an 84-yard catch-and-run by Baptista. On the next play, Caden Kapels recovered the fumble after a high snap.

Southwest regained the momentum on a pick-six throw by Wickham to Silver Hawks linebacker Kaalo Evans to extend the lead to 27-7 with 6:49 remaining in the third.

The Discoverers drove into Silver Hawk territory on the next drive, but Wickham threw his second interception of the game to Fritton.

Lincoln Southwest's final points came on a safety with 8:57 remaining as the punt snap to Kael Forney hit the turf in the end zone before it reached him.

Williams said the defense played scrappy after not allowing any points in the second half.

"We got to play off of each other. When our defense does do something like that, our offense needs to put some drives together," he said. "It's tough when your back is to the wall, but the defense did a great job of holding them out."

The Discoverers have struggled to generate an effective passing game, allowing defenses to primarily load the box to stop the run. In three games this season, they've recorded 125 passing yards.

"We have to be able to get the ball downfield to a receiver on a fairly consistent basis. Until that happens, teams are just going to keep putting nine guys in the box and we're going to keep going for 4 or 5 yards. We've played that way before," Williams said. "We can do that, but I don't know if we're deep enough to continue to do that. Our quarterbacks got to find a way to get the ball down the field to some receivers. We had a couple guys open. We just got to make those completions and try to alleviate some of that pressure on our line."

Williams credited his special teams unit. Crumley returned two kickoffs for 49 yards. Tanner Esch kicked two touchbacks and Forney punted three times for 131 yards. He said it's been a strength all season.

"They've been playing their tails off, punting the ball, kick coverage, PAT ... we've been very, very good on those units. There's some positives to come out of (tonight) and special teams is one of them."

Columbus falls to 1-2 and will travel on Thursday to face No. 7 Omaha North. The Vikings lost in Week 1 to No. 3 Bellevue West and they'll play Millard West on Friday.

"We just got to learn to put those positives together and string more good plays together to finish out games," Williams said.