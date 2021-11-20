'Some groups just have it': Family environment key to Lakeview success

Lakeview senior Cooper Tessendorf can remember phone calls with teammates and friends last year wondering what was going wrong.

For the second season in a row, the Vikings were in the middle of a long losing streak and couldn't seem to get back on track.

The fact that the year ended with three straight wins was an enjoyable sendoff for the seniors. For everyone else, it looked mostly as a missed opportunity. Where was that team when it was needed most?

Lakeview faced a similar crossroads this past fall when back-to-back losses dropped the team to 1-2 and had the Vikings staring down a similar path.

However, this time there was an immediate response. Lakeview laid a beating on Lincoln Christian in Week 4 then kept picking up steam all the way to last week and a semifinal win on the road at Kearney Catholic.

Which begs the question, what is it about the makeup of this group that allowed it to face adversity and overcome? Well, that's a complicated answer, but the word players and coaches return to as an explanation is family.

The Class of 2022 was there when the program last played in the semifinals and witnessed the painful conclusion to a special season. The seniors were also, admittedly, much more fractured as freshman and sophomores.

The combination of feeling some accountability to the 2013 squad, merging friend groups together and the unexplainable bond some groups have molded the 2021 Vikings into the type of team that has taken the program to the doorstep of its first state title.

"This group has tried to do its best to make sure that unity and family atmosphere is the best it can be," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "... Those are things you try to model and do the best you can as a coaching staff to make sure things are going in the right direction. We've spent a lot of time on it. We do it every year that way. Some years are just better than others; there's no rhyme or reason that way."

So yes, it's mostly unexplainable why a team from one year to the next can go from average cohesiveness to a family atmosphere. After 25 years of coaching high school football, Frenzen is sure that if he knew the difference he'd be on the motivational speaking circuit raking in Tony Robbins-like dough.

But while the explanation can be elusive even to coaches like Frenzen, his team this fall appears to have had two major factors influence its growth.

For the first, Frenzen said all the credit goes to athletic trainer Mike Sloup. Sloup recruits and trains the youngsters on the sideline who serve as ball boys and water boys. For years he's made sure to pick the most reliable, knowledgeable and motivated kids and immersed them in the life of a football team.

Boys, especially those who watch and play sports, tend to begin assigning more meaning to what happens when they reach the later stages of grade school. Unlike earlier in life, the moments experienced around the ages of 10, 11 and 12 will produce memories that last long into the future.

That's certainly the case for the 2021 Vikings. Many of the seniors were recruited by Sloup for Friday night duties and were there in Ashland when the program suffered a painful loss in the semis.

Before the Vikings took the field last week in Kearney, several members of that group filmed a short message for the team to watch.

"That 2013 team meant a lot to this group because they treated the kids right and they played the game the right way. They gave it everything they had; we just came up a little short," Frenzen said. "Those guys had a lot of pain from that night. That didn't go away. They've carried it and they've turned it into something really positive."

Frenzen didn't necessarily realize just how much of that former team shaped his current one until the postseason arrived and he overheard conversations about that fateful night eight years ago.

Until time travel is invented, there's nothing these Vikings can do to help. But there was a sense that if they could beat Kearney Catholic, it wasn't just the 2021 team that was a part of the victory.

"It was mostly accountability for me. I know those guys from 2013 are watching us," senior Adam Van Cleave said. "Their leadership is a big part of us. Seeing what they did and how it affected the team trickled down to us."

The seed was planted. But as time passed and the crop germinated, it was beginning to show cracks.

When the Class of 2022 first stepped on the practice field for varsity football and began to write their own story, there were a lot of authors.

Quarterback Kolby Blaser said his class was more a collection of cliques than the big family it eventually became. Groups rarely meshed and, outside of necessary communication during practice or class, there wasn't much of an effort made to change the culture.

And that was true on the team as well. With a few rare exceptions, seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshman shared few connections outside of their own class and group of friends.

"Not everybody got along," Blaser said.

Senior tight end Mason Klug recalls some uneasy practices a year ago when the team was in the midst of another losing streak.

"In past years we haven't been that family. Last year, during that five-game losing streak, people started fighting with each other and practices were really tense; something just wasn't right," he said. "This year, after we lost those two games we just kid of said, 'all right, we need to do something and we need to do it now.'"

Having seen how it was done in the past, the obvious answer was playing for somebody else. As much as each individual guy wanted to win, not letting down the guy next to you is what the Vikings say made all the difference.

The seniors had grew and matured away from a collection of cliques and became a family. They then took that approach to the rest of the roster.

Again, the Vikings don't mention comparisons to other teams as a means to pass judgement or question past. But they also know there's just something different about this group.

They've had so much fun and created so many memories together that the only logical conclusion was to keep going. Win or lose, that will be the hard part about Tuesday.

"Each guy on the team isn't ready to be done," Blaser said. "Everybody has taken each play like its his last. When we started playoffs, we weren't ready to be done. Then came the second round and we weren't ready to be done, so we just kept going. Obviously, now this is the last game. We're just going to cherish every play, every second, every down."

