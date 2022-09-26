Spartans pull away late to defeat Discoverers in district opener

The Discoverers went toe-to-toe with Lincoln East for two-and-a-half quarters Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

After falling behind 14-0 after one quarter, Columbus High tied the game 14-14 with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter on an 18-yard touchdown run by Dylan Crumley. However, on the ensuing kickoff, the Spartans returned it 95 yards to the house to put them back in the lead.

Lincoln East went on to score the next 21 points to seal a 42-14 win in both teams' district opener.

"I thought our kids did a great job keeping their heads when we were down 14-0. We got a defensive stop right before halftime and then we took the ball in the second half and went 80 yards and scored a touchdown to tie it," CHS head coach Craig Williams said.

"I thought at that point our sideline was fired up. Our kids were really believing it and then unfortunately they have a young man that can make all kinds of play. He made a play for them and it just kind of got away from us after that."

The Discoverers struggled to assist its running game as they completed two of their nine pass attempts for 29 yards and three interceptions. On the ground, Columbus averaged 3.8 yards per carry.

Crumley finished as the leading rusher with six carries, 56 yards and one score. The junior recorded two longest plays of the night with runs of 18 and 34 yards.

Liam Blaser rushed the ball 13 times for 38 yards and Isaiah Kibalya gained 35 yards on nine carries. Caydn Kucera scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Williams said he told the team that they were really close to scoring 21 or 28 points and having a chance to win in the fourth quarter.

"It was a situation in which we had two positive plays and then a play that got us behind the sticks. We just don't have that explosive component of our offense right now to get us back in front of the sticks when we don't stay on task and stay in front of those sticks," Williams said. "It's something we have to keep working on. We got to find a little bit more explosion when we have a 2nd-and-15, what's that play we can go to. Who's that guy we can go to get us a chunk play and put us back in a third-and-short."

Lincoln East totaled 467 yards of offense. Spartans quarterback Jeter Worthley completed 19 of 26 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Senior wide receiver Kamdyn Roebke caught five passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. Malachi Coleman ended the night with six receptions, 81 yards and one touchdown. Carter Tempelmeyer also snagged a touchdown.

Jackson Byers ended as Lincoln East's top rusher with 20 carries, 82 yards and one touchdown. The Spartans ended the night with 200 rushing yards.

Blaser led the Discoverers defense with 22 tackles.

"The kids were playing hard on both sides of the ball for us. We were just flying all over the place. We had young guys in our secondary," Williams said. "We started two sophomore safeties back there against the No. 1 recruit in the state and possibly, if not the best receiver, one of the best receivers in the state. I thought they took the game plan and played very well. The whole coaching staff was proud of them for it."

Lincoln East jumped to a 14-0 lead on a back-to-back passing touchdowns by Worthley. The Spartans signal caller connected with Coleman on 7-yard score with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter. Less than three minutes later, Tempelmeyer caught a 26-yard touchdown.

The Discoverers got on the board with 3:52 remaining in the first half. After a long punt return, Kucera rushed into the end zone for a 5-yard score to cut the deficit in half.

Columbus evened the game at 14-14 with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter on an 18-yard touchdown run by Crumley, the junior's first touchdown of the season.

On the ensuing kick return, Coleman took the kickoff 95 yards to the house to put Lincoln East back in front 21-14. After a Discoverer three-and-out, the Spartans grew the lead back to 14 points on a 17-yard touchdown run by Troy Peltz with 4:22 remaining in the third.

Lincoln East scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Worthley completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Roebke with 10:58 remaining. Following a Columbus interception, Byers punched it in from 2 yards out to make it 42-14.

Williams said he thought the kick return for a touchdown was the turning point, but at that point, he said he didn't feel the team was flat.

"I thought we were going to give ourselves a chance to move the football. We just didn't execute on one of the plays right there in the middle of that first series right after the kickoff return," Williams said. "We struggled to get a first down after that for the next two drives. We just didn't produce enough first downs. We didn't get any points after they had the long kickoff return. I think if we could've done that, it would've been a tight game through the fourth quarter."

Columbus entered its bye week with a 1-5 record. Its next game will be on Oct. 6 at Millard South. Williams described how the team will be approaching this week off.

"We're going to get back to some fundamental stuff. We're going to do a lot of individual stuff this week in our position groups, almost jump back to the first couple days of pads when we started back in early August," he said. "Obviously, we got an extra five days to prepare for a Millard South team that's very good. We'll take some extra time and get the kids some extra film and get really familiar with Millard South."