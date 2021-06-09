Sterup fit right in with South Team

Osceola's Kyle Sterup had few highlights or statistics to look back upon for his time at the Shrine Bowl. Unfortunately, a porous offensive line and Shrine Bowl rules prevented him from making more of an impact.
Yet, while the 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end/defensive end might have figured into a minor role at Cope Stadium, South Team head coach Mark McLaughlin (Platteview) has no doubt different circumstances would have allowed Sterup to shine. When those circumstances arise at Concordia for the next few years - Sterup's home for college - McLaughlin expects Sterup to take advantage.
On the field, off the field, at meals, in the dorm, at activities, Sterup gave the South coaching staff everything it could expect and more.
"He's a great player, coachable, tremendously coachable, a workhorse, respectful and got along great with the kids," McLaughlin said. "He was always one that was out in the lounge in between practices rather than in his room. To me, that's what makes the experience - taking the opportunity to interact with the other kids."
McLaughlin and the South coaching staff envisioned Sterup as a nose tackle before it quickly became apparent he was needed on the other side of the ball. Along with Kearney's Jack Johnson, the South saw a 1-2 punch in a blocking, short-yardage type tight end (Johnson) and vertical/deep threat (Sterup) on the other end of the line or rotating in to keep the defense guessing.
But, two factors held Sterup back from making more of an impact at Foster Field. The South struggled to protect quarterback Cole Payton (Omaha Westside). Blockers up front allowed three sacks and rarely gave Payton enough time to look for targets down the field, the place where Sterup could have done some damage. Secondly, rules particular to the game didn't allow for a tight end to split out five yards or closer off the line.
In the future as a Bulldog, McLaughlin predicts Sterup to have great success when that rule isn't part of the game.
"That's where he has the advantage because now a bigger, thicker kid has to play him in space, which is a lot tougher," McLaughlin said. "I think he'll have a lot of success doing stuff like that."
Although he played 8-man football at Osceola, a fact that McLaughlin said was irrelevant to the thought process of the coaching staff, Sterup was looking forward to the challenge. One can never really know where he fits in with players from Class A and some that are headed to Division I college football.
But Sterup said he and his teammates jelled right away. There was a camaraderie in the group that was instant.
He roomed with Kaedyn Reynolds of Omaha Central and used that opportunity to grow his love for the game. Reynolds and four others played for one of the seven Omaha schools that were denied a fall season by the school board. Hearing what it was like to deal with that absence and adversity created a new level of appreciation.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to play for the South Team. It's been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm very grateful," Sterup said. "This ranks pretty high up in my athletic career. I have a lot of achievements, but this is a huge honor."
Sterup's honors just from this past season include First Team All-State Defense by the Lincoln Journal Star, a runner-up medal at state wrestling and an invite to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Dual this weekend.
"I'm very happy for the opportunity that coach McLaughlin gave me, and I'm very appreciative of the opportunity to come here and play for a week," Sterup said. "... It gives you all the confidence in the world. Transitioning from eight to 11, it's not that much different. I'm excited for my upcoming years at Concordia."
Concordia signed 36 to its 2021 recruiting class in February. Osceola teammate Carson Watts and Aquinas Catholic's Kyle Napier are both also part of the class.
"We're definitely glad he was on our team even though there weren't a lot of numbers for him," McLaughlin said. "Kyle did everything we ask. He was great, and he had the skill set to do it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.