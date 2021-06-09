Sterup fit right in with South Team

But, two factors held Sterup back from making more of an impact at Foster Field. The South struggled to protect quarterback Cole Payton (Omaha Westside). Blockers up front allowed three sacks and rarely gave Payton enough time to look for targets down the field, the place where Sterup could have done some damage. Secondly, rules particular to the game didn't allow for a tight end to split out five yards or closer off the line.

In the future as a Bulldog, McLaughlin predicts Sterup to have great success when that rule isn't part of the game.

"That's where he has the advantage because now a bigger, thicker kid has to play him in space, which is a lot tougher," McLaughlin said. "I think he'll have a lot of success doing stuff like that."

Although he played 8-man football at Osceola, a fact that McLaughlin said was irrelevant to the thought process of the coaching staff, Sterup was looking forward to the challenge. One can never really know where he fits in with players from Class A and some that are headed to Division I college football.

But Sterup said he and his teammates jelled right away. There was a camaraderie in the group that was instant.