Storm looks to strike after 1-7 season

When COVID hit, coach Wood said most parents erred on the side of caution and chose to keep their kids out of the weight room. Without team camps to begin the process of familiarizing newcomers, the Storm fell further and further behind.

Most of the players who had a chance to suit up when they were Stormdogs did so on the junior varsity squad. One more season in the reserve ranks, Wood says, would have been more beneficial than getting thrown into the fire.

Instead, a team of unknowns tried its best to navigate a schedule that included four eventual playoff teams and Class D-2 state champion BDS. It wasn't pretty. High Plains gave up 249 total points in just those four matchups alone while suffering two shutouts and scoring 37.

What was the issue? Well, how long have you got?

"It was everything - offense, taking care of the ball, not taking care of the ball, not moving the ball, giving the ball up too soon. Defensively, not getting stops, not getting stops in a timely fashion. It was, get a stop on first down and second down then give up a 60-yard touchdown on third down type of thing. Special teams, same thing," Wood said. "It was across the board. This summer, and in the camps we went to, we really got back to the fundamentals."