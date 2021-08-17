Storm looks to strike after 1-7 season

High Plains football surrendered over 50 points per game and lost by an average of more than 32 last fall. The Storm were, at best, more of a light drizzle during a 1-7 season.
But what initially sounds like a porous defense unable to get stops and get off the field is only part of the picture. High Plains, partnered with Osceola for two years, was left with a reduced roster light on meaningful playing time when the co-op disbanded.
COVID also meant a precautionary approach to the weight room and the lack of summertime team camps. When the new roster assembled for fall training camp, High Plains was already playing from behind. A difficult schedule quickly and regularly revealed the Storm's flaws.
So, long story short, don't blame it all on the defense.
As High Plains readies for a new season, head coach Greg Wood says the lessons of last season won't be lost on a group that has nowhere to go but up.
"The kids, they fought to the end. No one gave up, kids or coaches. Looking forward to this season, that's what you're excited about," Wood said. "The kids don't quit."
High Plains had 16 on the roster a year ago then finished with just 12 in the final weeks due to injuries. Tanner Wood, the lone senior, had a role for Osceola/High Plains in the title run of 2019. Only quarterback Javier Marino, who was a kicker on that squad, had any other significant impact.
When COVID hit, coach Wood said most parents erred on the side of caution and chose to keep their kids out of the weight room. Without team camps to begin the process of familiarizing newcomers, the Storm fell further and further behind.
Most of the players who had a chance to suit up when they were Stormdogs did so on the junior varsity squad. One more season in the reserve ranks, Wood says, would have been more beneficial than getting thrown into the fire.
Instead, a team of unknowns tried its best to navigate a schedule that included four eventual playoff teams and Class D-2 state champion BDS. It wasn't pretty. High Plains gave up 249 total points in just those four matchups alone while suffering two shutouts and scoring 37.
What was the issue? Well, how long have you got?
"It was everything - offense, taking care of the ball, not taking care of the ball, not moving the ball, giving the ball up too soon. Defensively, not getting stops, not getting stops in a timely fashion. It was, get a stop on first down and second down then give up a 60-yard touchdown on third down type of thing. Special teams, same thing," Wood said. "It was across the board. This summer, and in the camps we went to, we really got back to the fundamentals."
High Plains attended a team camp at Hastings College and in Cambridge this summer. There was also an offensive line camp at Superior and one for quarterbacks and receivers.
The coaching staff has also seen better participation in the weight room and a much different attitude than a year ago. Of the 21 players on the roster, 18 or more are typically in the weight room. And, When they're their, its a total commitment to the task ahead.
"The kids realize and are making that sacrifice. That's been a big part of it, getting those guys back together and building team chemistry," Wood said. "It's realizing, 'I'm not just playing for myself, I'm playing for the family.'"
Graduating just one senior leaves a load of experience, even if it was mostly a steep learning curve. That plus the addition of eight freshman has made the first week-and-a-half of practice starkly more competitive than a year ago. Almost regardless of position, there's more than one player vying for the field.
In terms of personnel, Wood is enthusiastic about how that will improve performance. When it comes to execution, and the long list of struggles he detailed earlier, Wood said its difficult to pinpoint one specific area that could provide the quickest turnaround. Offense has to help the defense and vice versa.
Regardless of how that works out, Wood said attention to detail and fundamentals remain the most pressing issue. The team, he tells the boys, is either getting better or getting worse each time out; there 's no sitting on the fence.
High Plains will have many of the answers to how far its come in the early weeks of the season. An away game at an improved Lawrence-Nelson squad opens the schedule before a home game against Omaha Christian Academy - last year's lone win - then another away contest at playoff qualifier Elgin Public/Pope John. Reigning champ BDS comes to down for Week 4.
Wherever the Storm stand at that point, Wood will have one question.
"How did we compete? Are we in the game in the fourth quarter?" Wood said. "Are we able to compete or are we putting the ball on the ground? Defensively, same deal. So, that's what we're going to be looking for, next play up, compete, compete, compete."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.