Storybook Ending: Flyers' Forney catches game-winning touchdown pass at NEN Classic

NORFOLK - There are few other ways Humphrey Saint Francis wide receiver Haustyn Forney could have drawn it up better for his final high school game on Saturday in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
The now-former Flyer was on the White Team roster with three other Saint Francis teammates, assistant coach Dave Stricklin was patrolling the sidelines like he does in the fall and together they all came out winners. But the details to that last part are quite a bit more - the stuff of dreams.
Forney caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from O'Neill quarterback Mason Walsh with seven seconds remaining for a 17-10 White Team victory. Forney made the catch on a throw from the opposite hash with a defender pushing him backward toward the back line of the end zone.
Somehow his concentration won out. He made the grab and pinned the ball up against his shoulder pad with his right hand and secured it as he touched both feet in the end zone and went to the ground.
"This is definitely No. 1, especially playing 8-man and this is 11-man, ending my high school career on a catch like that," Forney said. "I'll remember that forever."
Forney and the White team included Saint Francis teammates Austin and Justin Leifeld and Karter Welch, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was represented by Zach Pfeifer and Dylan Dohmen, Boone Central sent Cole Greek and Ryan Kramer and Clarkson/Leigh had Lance Paprocki on the roster.
The Red Team scored the first 10 points and led 10-3 at halftime. A Kramer field goal accounted for the only White Team points in the first 24 minutes.
Sutton Pohlman of Stanton caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Walsh in the third quarter to tie it up 10-10.
It remained that way until the final seconds. The outcome appeared destined for overtime when Red lined up to punt with under 30 seconds remaining. But Stanton's Mason Bruggeman broke through the line and blocked the kick.
Walsh found Forney a play later and set off a celebration in the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Field.
"I kept playing it out in my mind. I said, 'I know this one route will be open. (The defender) kept playing deep, maybe if I fade to the corner it'll be open,'" Forney said. "It was a great feeling catching the ball, but that wasn't even supposed to go to me. It was supposed to go to Sutton (Pohlman)."
Pohlman, the White Team offensive MVP, slipped on his route and left Forney as the best option.
"So then I just took off, faded the corner and the QB put it on the spot," Forney said. "Hands of glue, I guess. I kind of caught it on his back, and then his hands went up and I tucked it in with one arm."
Several of the Telegram area players had an impact other than Forney. Justin Leifeld made a handful of tackles, Greek recovered a fumble and also made several stops and Kramer caught a 51-yard pass to set up points and made three kicks - two extra points and a field goal.
But perhaps most important was Welch playing center. His contributions don't add up to much on the state sheet, but in terms of bringing the group together, Kramer said no one was better.
"We went from not knowing each other on Monday to teammates to brothers, and we talked about that there at the end," Kramer said. "White Team had chemistry like no other. It was the most fun team I've been a part of.
"Karter Welch, he brought the energy every day. He was funny and always talking."
Welch's presence remained the same on Saturday. He was the most visible member of the group while he was on the sidelines. Welch was constantly urging his teammates on, shouting to those on the field and encouraging those standing next to him.
"The first practice, we had a brotherhood right away," Welch said. "I think right then and there we knew we were going to win.
"(Being on the offensive line) was a blast. They're all good offensive linemen. To bring them all together and form a team, I never knew half of those kids, and to bring them all together and make a great offensive line and win that game, that was great."
Until Forney's touchdown it looked as if the White Team and the nine area players may leave their final high school football game regretful. Although Greek recovered a fumble early in the third quarter, and gave his offense field position inside the Red 30, it led to nothing on the scoreboard when the White failed on a fourth-and-7 from the Red 18.
White tied it after stopping a fake punt on the Red 23 but missed a field goal at the start of the fourth and went three-and-out after an interception on the next drive. Pohlman picked off another pass with a juggling effort at the White 39 with 1:12 remaining but the offense failed to gain a yard when Walsh went 0 for 4 passing.
White was the better team after halftime but had only drawn even on the scoreboard until Forney made perhaps the top play in the nine-year history of the event.
"In the first half, they kind of controlled the game. We kept making little mistakes. Second half, we knew the game was ours," Forney said. "We just had to fix a few things. Once we made those corrections, the game started to shift our way."
Stricklin has been an assistant coach for the past 21 years, 17 of which have been spent at Saint Francis. Saturday was his first all-star game.
"I didn't really know what to expect. But the kids worked really hard, came together and it was a really good experience," Stricklin said. "Playing O-line it's all about coming together. You can have a lot of talent, but you've got to be able to come together as one unit. The kids did that this week."
Saturday was the final football game ever for most of the nine area players. Dohmen will return to Norfolk in the fall and study diesel mechanics at Northeast. Kramer is planning on studying education at Nebraska. Austin Leifeld will study math at Wayne State. Justin Leifeld is hanging up his cleats but will still be in his sneakers as a member of the Midland basketball team and study elementary education. Paprocki will also be at Northeast. Pfeifer is headed to UNK for outdoor recreation management. Welch is joining the National Guard then plans on enrolling at Southeast.
Forney is headed to Dakota Wesleyan to play football. Greek is on his way to UNK to study education and try to walk on to the football team.
"Strapping on the helmet for the last time hits me hard," Pfeifer said. "But I'm just going to take away that I'm never going to get this moment back in time. The last four years, you learn so many lessons from it that you can use the rest of your life. I'll take it with me for sure."
