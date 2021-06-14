Storybook Ending: Flyers' Forney catches game-winning touchdown pass at NEN Classic

White was the better team after halftime but had only drawn even on the scoreboard until Forney made perhaps the top play in the nine-year history of the event.

"In the first half, they kind of controlled the game. We kept making little mistakes. Second half, we knew the game was ours," Forney said. "We just had to fix a few things. Once we made those corrections, the game started to shift our way."

Stricklin has been an assistant coach for the past 21 years, 17 of which have been spent at Saint Francis. Saturday was his first all-star game.

"I didn't really know what to expect. But the kids worked really hard, came together and it was a really good experience," Stricklin said. "Playing O-line it's all about coming together. You can have a lot of talent, but you've got to be able to come together as one unit. The kids did that this week."