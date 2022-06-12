Tanner Pfeifer, Colten Wietfeld contribute to win in NEN All-Star Football Classic

NORFOLK - Humphrey Saint Francis teammates Tanner Pfeifer and Colten Wietfeld played in the same game for the final time Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Field in Norfolk.

In the 10th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic, Pfeifer and Wietfeld suited up for the White Team, which defeated the Red Team 24-21 in overtime. Pfeifer played defensive back while Wietfeld played offensive tackle.

"It's really fun to come out here and play one last game," Wietfeld said. "Some people don't know when it's going to be their last game, so it's awesome being able to know that this is our last game and leave it all out there. It was definitely really fun."

The White team led 7-0 and 14-7 on rushing touchdowns by Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina and Boone Central's Cody Maricle. Red responded with 14 straight points and went ahead 21-14.

White tied the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by Stanton quarterback Parker Krusemark with 9:39 remaining in the regulation. Neither team scored the rest of the way, sending the game into four tries each from the 10-yard line. After Red turned the ball over on downs, White gained six yards on three plays to set up a game-winning 21-yard field goal by Riverside's Tony Berger.

Pfeifer finished the game with three tackles, and Wietfeld was an integral part of the O-line that created 223 rushing yards and 321 total.

"It probably should have not been that close," Pfeifer said. "We shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit, but I think we played good enough to win it."

Pfeifer and Wietfeld's favorite part of the week was getting to know the other players from different programs and different towns.

"It was a good group of guys," Pfeifer said. "Our defense was clicking right off the bat. It was just fun to meet all the new guys."

"You don't get to see some of these people because you play eight-man, 11-man, so just getting to learn the game, learn about these other guys is really interesting and fun," Wietfeld said.

Pfeifer said it wasn't nearly as hard for him making the adjustment to play 11-man football. For Wietfeld, he was asked to change positions.

"I think offense was a little harder because I played guard and had to go to tackle - a whole new position," Wietfeld said. "In eight-man, I didn't play that, so a lot of learning, a lot of focus. Got a lot to pack in during the week, so it was a lot of focus."

The pair helped the Flyers claim their fifth state title in school history in 2019. Over their four years, St. Francis posted a combined record of 42-4, qualifying for the playoffs in every single season.

"I'm proud of how far we got. There was a lot of people saying this year, our senior year, we weren't going to do really well. We came out and kind of surprised a lot of people. We had an undefeated (regular) season. There was a ton of people that said we would've lost a couple. Just being able to do that was probably the happiest I could've been."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

