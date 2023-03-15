The past month has been a ride for Lakeview senior Landon Ternus who capped off a 45-0 wrestling season on Feb. 18, winning Class B gold at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships in 220-pound weight class.

On Tuesday, Ternus was honored at Lakeview High for the next step in his athletic and academic career. Ternus' next step will be in Lincoln with the Nebraska football team after he accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Huskers.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity that he's earned," Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Any chance that anybody gets to go onto an institution for higher learning is awesome even another notch up when it's a Big Ten school and an established program like Nebraska."

Ternus chose to play football for the Huskers over numerous other offers in football, wrestling and track.

"Football fed my will to get better as an individual and I just liked the competitive nature and the teamwork," Ternus said. "Other sports are more or less individual sports and I guess I like the teamwork aspect of it."

Ternus estimates 10 to 15 schools have reached out and said the recruitment process was difficult.

"It's been a little bumpy because of the fact I've kind of been trying to stay away from it," Ternus said. "It's a lot more to take in than what I initially thought it was going to be and when Nebraska was talking to me I figured I'd take them up on it."

The process with Nebraska was quick for Ternus and the Huskers with Nebraska's special teams coordinator Ed Foley visiting Lakeview last month.

The Huskers plan to use Ternus as a fullback and he has high hopes of playing but also understands the work that is needed.

"Hitting the field would be fun, it's something I've always dreamed of," Ternus said. "It being a reality would be awesome and I just got to work hard."

Frenzen believes Ternus is capable of the work needed to get onto the field.

"He's got a lot of work ahead of him and it's not going to be easy," Frenzen said. "He's coachable and works his tail off. He can go and contribute, he's a guy that can be on the field and not just standing on the sidelines for four or five years."

Ternus was a key piece for the Viking athletics over the past few seasons, as a team, Lakeview claimed the state football championship in 2021 and this past season, his state wrestling championship.

"He's a great athlete, in my 26 years coaching high school football he's probably a top five athlete that we've had," Frenzen said. "He's got all the tools in the toolbox that he needs, him going there and taking advantage of that is going to be key."

Ternus' athleticism is evident in football and wrestling but with a brief look at him, the strength is apparent but one may underestimate his speed. His speed shouldn't be underestimated, Ternus finished eighth in the state as a junior in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.81 seconds along with taking fourth in shotput and second in discus.

Lakeview's offense heavily utilized Ternus' strength and speed last season as he rushed for 1,099 yards and 14 touchdowns on 8.3 yards per attempt. The future Big Ten fullback was named first-team all-state in 2022.

"This year we put the ball in his hand a lot more and he did a tremendous job just running downhill and behind his pads," Frenzen said.

With Ternus' time as an athlete at Lakeview coming to a close the biggest takeaways he said were the relationships he built and the chances to compete across multiple sports.

"I'm just really grateful for my time here," Ternus said.

Ternus is not only heading to Nebraska for football he also plans on majoring in business and looks forward to getting on campus.

"I'm excited to try something new, I'm not one for trying new things and I think going to a new team and not just walking into it is going to be a fun thing," Ternus said. "Just got to get me out of my shell."

Ternus considers Nebraska to be a dream spot to play football.

"All the little kids that are from Nebraska that's what they're hoping for," Ternus said. "To have that chance and opportunity is something I really appreciate and I'm not going to take it for granted."