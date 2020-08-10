The best laid plans: CHS replaces Omaha Central with Scottsbluff in Week 1

Columbus High School and Scottsbluff will meet on the football field for the first time in more than 15 years when the high school football season kicks off Aug. 28.
The Discoverers and Bearcats sought each other out following Friday's announcement that Omaha Public Schools would be delaying the start of fall sports at least through the first quarter. That announcement means seven Class A schools - Omaha Benson, Bryan, Burke, Central, North, Northwest and South - suddenly became open dates on the schedules of opponents from across the state.
Columbus football was the most affected local school from OPS's decision. CHS was set to host Omaha Central in the season opener and then play Northwest on Oct. 9.
The remainder of the Discoverers' football schedule remains intact. Softball has one game to replace, and volleyball has an opponent at a weekend tournament to reconsider. The rest of Columbus' fall sports programs, with the exception of certain tournaments, were unaffected.
"Within the last couple of weeks when we knew this was a possibility, we started looking at other schedules and looking for potential games based on teams that would lose a game. Now, with Scottsbluff being a Class B school, they lost a couple of games because they were playing a couple of Colorado schools," Activities Director Tim Kwapnioski said. "They probably weren't on our radar to start with, necessarily, but when they lost some games, one being their first game of the year, they reached out."
Colorado announced last week that it was moving its football season to the spring. That left Scottsbluff two spots to fill in the first four weeks of its schedule.
Reports about OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan's preference not to hold a fall sports season began to surface in late July. Around that time was when Kwapnioski and CHS athletics began to prepare for certain possibilities.
Scottsbluff AD Dave Hoxworth had already reached out to Kwapnioski before Logan going public. By the time the OPS announcement shook up Nebraska high school sports, Columbus already had one replacement game set up.
Columbus was looking for teams already playing road games to secure one of just four home dates on the season. The Oct. 19 date is also a home game.
CHS has a "gentleman's agreement" with another school to fill that date if need be. For now, Kwapnioski and the Discoverers will leave Oct. 19 open in case a district opponent is forced to postpone a game due to COVID-19. If no such adjustment is needed, the school in the "gentleman's agreement" will travel to Columbus in Week 7.
"We had reached out to a couple of schools just to see if something happened if they'd be interested. We had reached out to Bellevue East and talked to Norfolk about moving the game up a week from playing them in Week 2. Then Scottsbluff contacted us. One thing we hadn't thought about is them losing all their games in Colorado," CHS football coach Craig Williams said. "One thing we were firm on was, we had to play at home."
Scottsbluff has been in the Class B state title game each of the last two years. The Bearcats were 12-1 in 2019 and 2018, suffering their only losses to Skutt in the title game 21-20 this past November and 48-27 the year before.
Lincoln Southwest suffered the most from OPS's decision. The Silver Hawks had four OPS teams on their football schedule and three of those are in the district. District 4 included Burke, Central and South, leaving just Southwest and Papillion-La Vista as the only teams still preparing for a season.
Other options for Columbus included Lincoln Southeast, Bellevue West, Bellevue East and Norfolk. Columbus already plays Bellevue West and Norfolk.
"I feel pretty good with where we're at being able to fill the first game of the regular season and then having an option for the Omaha Northwest game," Kwapnioski said.
Rescheduled games will not count toward a team's wildcard number. Thus, regardless of whether Columbus High starts 1-0 or 0-1, the points gained from that result, and Scottsbluff's final record, will have no bearing on whether or not the result helps or hurts Columbus' postseason chances.
"It's not going to count for points for the wildcard, but the bottom line is, you have to look at the season week by week. If you're healthy in Week 1, and you're able to play, you've got to play," Williams said. "If you miss that one, you never know what the next week is going to bring.
"Our staff and our AD has talked all summer long: 'Let's play when we can and play as long as we can.'"
CHS softball was set to play Omaha Central on Sept. 15. The Columbus Volleyball Invite set for Oct. 3 included Burke. Kwapinoski is working on replacing Burke. Papillion-La Vista South will serve as a replacement game for softball.
"I think we've done a pretty good job. Our goal is always to be proactive," Kwapnioski said. "When you're hearing some things about OPS and the possibility of them shutting some things down, and your heart goes out to those kids and those coaches, but we have to think about what we're going to do to make sure we put our kids and our coaches in the best position they can be in."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!