The best laid plans: CHS replaces Omaha Central with Scottsbluff in Week 1

Colorado announced last week that it was moving its football season to the spring. That left Scottsbluff two spots to fill in the first four weeks of its schedule.

Reports about OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan's preference not to hold a fall sports season began to surface in late July. Around that time was when Kwapnioski and CHS athletics began to prepare for certain possibilities.

Scottsbluff AD Dave Hoxworth had already reached out to Kwapnioski before Logan going public. By the time the OPS announcement shook up Nebraska high school sports, Columbus already had one replacement game set up.

Columbus was looking for teams already playing road games to secure one of just four home dates on the season. The Oct. 19 date is also a home game.

CHS has a "gentleman's agreement" with another school to fill that date if need be. For now, Kwapnioski and the Discoverers will leave Oct. 19 open in case a district opponent is forced to postpone a game due to COVID-19. If no such adjustment is needed, the school in the "gentleman's agreement" will travel to Columbus in Week 7.