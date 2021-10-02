Third quarter surge sends 'Rocks over Tigers

Five touchdowns for running back Devon Borchers and four straight for Scotus in the second half gave the No. 5 Shamrocks a 42-12 win Friday at North Bend that improved the team's season record to 6-0.
Scotus missed on a field goal in the first half, had a touchdown called back, allowed an onside kick and led just 14-12 at the break. But the Shamrocks had the ball first in the third quarter, scored on their opening possession then came up with several stops that fed into an offensive surge and a defensive shutout in the final 24 minutes.
Borchers finished with four touchdowns total and 109 yards on 17 carries. Backup quarterback Jack Faust, in for an injured Trenton Cielocha, generated 79 yards with his legs and 61 through the air - tossing one touchdown to Garrett Oakley near the end of the third quarter.
Scotus hasn't been 6-0 since the state championship season of 2015. The Shamrocks were a big favorite on Friday, and will be again next week, but coach Tyler Linder appreciated the way his guys have approached preparation thus far.
"We don't really pay much attention to what people expect. We just set our expectations for our team really high for each and every game," he said. "Whether we're playing a team that hasn't won a game or a team that's highly rate, we have the same approach."
North Bend took the opening kickoff and drove the field for the first points. Scotus special teams came up with a block on the PAT and the Tigers led 6-0 late in the first. They then executed the onside to perfection and recovered a bouncing ball at midfield.
But the drive after didn't produce any points. Scotus answered and took the lead on Borchers' first score - a 1-yard dive for a 7-6 advantage. After a stop, the Shamrocks marched again and handed it off to Borchers for another 1-yard score and a 14-6 advantage.
North Bend answered on a 2-yard pass with 2:54 left in the half but again missed the kick. Scotus looked to have capitalized on a chance for back-to-back possessions when it drove and scored before halftime. But flag brought it back and a field goal just before time expired missed slightly to the right.
Whatever adjustments Linder made defensively at the break made the difference. That plus three consecutive drives that ended in the end zone essentially put the game away.
Borchers scored his third touchdown on a 15-yard carry with 10:12 left in the half then went for 33 and a 28-12 lead with 6:33 left in the third. Faust found Oakley for a 27-yard passing touchdown on the next drive and just like that it was 35-12 with 1:26 still left to go in the third.
The defense came up with a few fourth-down stops and Borchers found the end zone one more time, this one from 12 yards out, and the nail was officially in the coffin.
Borchers might have been the story in terms of scoring, but senior teammate and wingback Zane Beiermann set a career high with 10 carries and 148 yards.
"We really put a high emphasis on our weak side run game," Linder said. "If teams are going to load up on our strong side and try to take away Devon, we've got to have answers to the weak side..
Beiermann was that answer. His contributions plus Faust capitalizing on a week of preparation led to Scotus putting up its highest point total since 63 at Omaha Concordia in Week 2.
"He did a really nice job distributing the football," Linder said of Faust. "He made some clutch throws at some really important times. He ran the ball efficiently, too. I'm proud of the way he handled the week and came in poised. For all four quarters, I thought he played great."
Faust was 6 of 8 throwing for 61 yards and the one score. Oakley caught the one touchdown and two other passes for 50 yards of that total. The Scotus defense held North Bend to 115 yards on 29 rushing attempts - less than 4 yards per carry - and gave up 209 passing yards on 41 attempts - barely 5 yards per attempt.
Next up is winless Schuyler.
"We're ready to get back to work," Linder said. "It's been a fun season so far and we've got, hopefully, a long way to go."