Third quarter surge sends 'Rocks over Tigers

Five touchdowns for running back Devon Borchers and four straight for Scotus in the second half gave the No. 5 Shamrocks a 42-12 win Friday at North Bend that improved the team's season record to 6-0.

Scotus missed on a field goal in the first half, had a touchdown called back, allowed an onside kick and led just 14-12 at the break. But the Shamrocks had the ball first in the third quarter, scored on their opening possession then came up with several stops that fed into an offensive surge and a defensive shutout in the final 24 minutes.

Borchers finished with four touchdowns total and 109 yards on 17 carries. Backup quarterback Jack Faust, in for an injured Trenton Cielocha, generated 79 yards with his legs and 61 through the air - tossing one touchdown to Garrett Oakley near the end of the third quarter.

Scotus hasn't been 6-0 since the state championship season of 2015. The Shamrocks were a big favorite on Friday, and will be again next week, but coach Tyler Linder appreciated the way his guys have approached preparation thus far.

"We don't really pay much attention to what people expect. We just set our expectations for our team really high for each and every game," he said. "Whether we're playing a team that hasn't won a game or a team that's highly rate, we have the same approach."