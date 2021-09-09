Thompson's return, Mickey's 4 TD throws leads Columbus over North Star

Mickey also threw two touchdown strikes to Ernest Hausmann. The senior tight end/wide receiver/linebacker also recovered a fumble and sacked the North Star quarterback.

Mickey was 11 for 13 throwing with 134 yards and the four touchdowns. Thompson's two scoring catches were his only two, but he made them count. His first went for 23 yards to give the Discoverers a 14-13 lead. His second was for 35 yards on the next drive and a 21-13 advantage.

Hausmann caught his first from 9 yards out in the west corner of the north end zone with 12 seconds left in the first half. He made it 28-13 then 35-13 just over a minute into the second half when he hauled in a catch and went 34 yards down the east sideline.

"They were wide open," Mickey said of his touchdown passes. "Having (Thompson) back made a big difference. He's the peanut butter to my jelly. It's nice having him back."

North Star kicked off to open the game and couldn't take advantage of some confusion on the Columbus return. The ball came down in between the two deep returners and the next level of blockers. Columbus sophomore Dylan Crumley eventually came up to take the ball and found a seam right up the middle of the field for a 76-yard touchdown.