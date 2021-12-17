Three recent champs in new Lakeview/Scotus district - CHS gets three from Lincoln, Millard South

Football programs in Nebraska learned who and what will be standing in their paths to the playoffs for the next two years when the NSAA released district assignments on Tuesday.

Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic are, as usual, together again. This time those two old rivals are joined by Wahoo and make up a district that has produced three of the last seven C-1 state champions. Scotus won its third title in 2015. Wahoo won its first two years ago. Lakeview also raised its first state football trophy this past fall.

Columbus High was inserted into a district that includes three programs from Lincoln and one from Omaha.

Criteria for district assignments normally takes into account the previous two years of performance based on the wildcard standings. However, 2020 was thrown out due to COVID havoc that included canceled games, adjusted schedules and, in the case of Omaha Class A schools, a forfeiture of the entire season.

Now that districts have been formed, schools and coaching staffs are busy putting together a list of other opponents that will be considered by the NSAA to complete nine-game schedules.

"We are in a very competitive district. Scotus and Wahoo are two teams that are competitive playoff teams year in and year out. Scotus, Wahoo and Lakeview have combined to win three out of the last seven C-1 state titles - that speaks to the competitiveness of the district right there," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Arlington and DC West are two teams that have definitely been on the rise the last few years. They will be tough teams moving forward as well."

Lakeview and Scotus are in C-1 District 3 with the teams already mentioned and Schuyler. The Warriors are taking another waiver down a class and forfeiting a chance at the playoffs.

Scotus was 8-2 this past fall, winning a playoff game before losing at Battle Creek in the quarterfinals. Wahoo went 7-4 with a loss to Kearney Catholic also in the quarters. Lakeview finished 11-2 and was in its first playoffs since 2017.

Arlington's last postseason was 2018. The Eagles went 4-5 and lost their last three in a row. Douglas County West has only made the playoffs once in school history. The Eagles were 5-4 this past season and put together their first winning record since 2007.

Schuyler was winless and has just three wins in the past five seasons. The Warriors have been in the same district with the Shamrocks and the Vikings each of the past two seasons.

"I was excited to see our district. I did not anticipate going east. I thought with our proximity to Aurora and Central City, that we would end up going that way," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "It is nice to see some familiar faces and some new ones. We are very familiar with Schuyler, Lakeview and Wahoo. It will be nice to prepare for and compete against Arlington and DC West."

In Class A, Columbus is in District 1 with Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star and Millard South. CHS has been in the playoffs each of the past two years, winning in the first round a year ago.

Lincoln East went 6-4 and lost in the first round to eventual state champion Gretna. The Spartans have made the postseason four years in a row. Lincoln High went 4-5 after back-to-back 1-8 seasons. The Links were last in the playoffs in 2018.

Lincoln North Star went 1-8 and has made the postseason just twice in the past decade. Millard South was 9-0 and the No. 1 seed until a first-round playoff upset to Omaha North. The Patriots have been in the playoffs five years in a row.

CHS beat Lincoln High this season 28-23 and has won seven consecutive over the Links. Columbus beat North Star 49-13 this fall and has split the last two with the Navigators. The Discoverers are just 1-5 against the Patriots since 2004, winning 20-13 in 2014.

"We are fortunate that, although it was unofficial, we knew this was our district for the last few weeks," CHS coach Craig Williams said. "Our goal at Columbus High has always been to build consistency within our program. We feel we are in a good place to continue to compete for a top two finish in our district and and automatic playoff spot.

"The non-district is always going to be a guessing game to some degree, but we would like to keep our rival games with the out-state schools, Norfolk and Fremont, and hopefully we can continue our series with North Platte while developing some other matchups within the HAC conference."

Other noteworthy district changes for area teams include Boone Central in C-1 District 4 with O'Neill, Pierce, Wayne and West Point-Beemer, Aquinas Catholic and David City in C-2 District 2 with Wahoo Neumann, Louisville and Yutan, Twin River dropping down to eight man in Class D-1 and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family dropping to D-2 and joining District 2 with Humphrey Saint Francis, East Butler, Howells-Dodge, Walthill and Winside.

Full details on districts for area schools can be locate in the informational box attached to this story.

