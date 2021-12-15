Thunder and lightning accompany Hausmann's signing with Huskers

Nebraska started what seemed to be a new tradition this season between the third and fourth quarter when music, a red glow and columns of fire greeted the final 15 minutes of football.

The most popular anthem played in that span between quarters? None other than AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

Ernest Hausmann's first official day as a Husker wasn't much different. His signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Columbus High included a tornado warning, lighting and thunder. Family and friends were forced to scatter to the school locker rooms when sirens outside began to blare.

Husker coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander hope Hausmann has the same effect on opposing offenses. Hausmann, a three-star inside linebacker prospect, joined 12 others on Wednesday who officially joined the program as part of the early signing period.

He becomes the first Discoverer in more than a generation to earn a football scholarship from the Huskers.

"It's a pretty surreal moment for myself. I can remember the first Division I offer I got came from Nebraska, the whole day and how it happened," Hausmann said after returning to the Discoverer Hall of Fame portion of the school following about a half hour delay. "It's just cool to see everybody here and see how the time flies."

Hausmann, adopted by Bob and Teresa Hausmann from Uganda as a child who came from a family of 12, was the first to say yes to Nebraska as part of the class of 2022.

Nebraska made an offer last fall and opened up the eyes of other schools across the country such as Arizona State, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

And despite the fact that Nebraska just finished a fifth straight losing season, and hasn't played in a bowl game during any of Hausmann's four years of high school, he was never deterred from the Big Red. The decision, he said, was one about more than just what happens on the field. From that perspective, there was no better home than Lincoln.

"You have good and bad days at every school. It's the bad days where you still want to spend the whole day with the coaching staff, the players, the teammates, the whole program. I truly believe Nebraska is that place," Hausmann said. "There are going to be good and bad days, but it's the place I want to get up and go to work at."

Hausmann, even with the early interest from Nebraska, was initially convinced he wanted to go elsewhere. The number of schools that were making contact from all different parts of the country had him believing it was time to relocate.

Having already moved halfway across the world once, spending four years away from Columbus in a new location seemed like a good idea. He would expand his horizons. But it was in building a relationship with inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud that Hausmann sensed a connection.

Now that he's in the Husker fold, Columbus coach Craig Williams said Nebraska has an athlete on its hands that will excel as a member of the team and one tirelessly working to get better.

"I've said time and time again, once Ernest sets a goal for himself, like he did a couple years ago to play college football, every decision he makes every day seems to be to reach that goal," Williams said. "Whether it's in the classroom or the weight room or out on the practice field, he's just so focused and dedicated to reaching his goals, once he set that goal, there was nothing that was going to hold him had."

Hausmann is one of three Nebraska natives so far in the 2022 class joining Jake Appleget of Lincoln Southeast and Gage Stenger of Millard South. In his final season, Hausmann was an All-State First Team selection with 77 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. As a receiver he caught 37 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns to go with six rushes for 108 yards and a 57-yard score.

"I know we're moving in the right direction. I know the time is coming, that's what I tell everyone," Hausmann said. "It's just a matter of time before we pull everything together. Sky's the limit for us."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.