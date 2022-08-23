Twin River football prepares for first eight-man season

It's been a whirlwind summer for Twin River football. The Titans are led by first-year head coach Kalin Koch and for the first time, they've opted to play eight-man football.

Twin River has played its football in C-1 or C-2, but the last two years, it has struggled to field enough players resulting in two forfeits last year and four cancellations in 2020.

With the season starting on Friday, the Titans are full steam ahead grasping the new eight-man principles.

"I think it's been really good. I think the transition to eight-man has helped them because in 11-man sometimes, you got three extra guys that you don't know what to do with," Koch said. "You got to try to cover them up if they aren't guys that are supposed to be there. Eight-man, we don't have to cover a lot of those guys up. We can put our eight best athletes out on the field and really get after it, so I think that transition has gone well."

Koch said the team participated in multiple team camps over the summer, including taking Twin River to the Wayne State camp at the end of July. He said it was a good opportunity for the players to do some football outside of the in-season preparation.

The most difficult part about the transition, he said, was instructing the players that they can run the exact schemes and concepts with three less players. Another thing was getting the players to buy into eight-man and to understand it won't be any easier than 11-man.

"They've done a good job with the transition as it was tougher in the early stages rather than now," Koch said. "They've grasped it better now though."

Koch was elevated to Titans head coach after spending the last three years as an assistant coach. He said he initially didn't want the job as he focused on just being the wrestling coach, holding that role for the last decade.

After the school struggled to find a new head coach, Koch accepted the responsibility of being the head football coach. However, he had to sell to the players that he was in it for the right reasons.

"There were some issues right away. There were concerns that people thought I wasn't in it for them. They thought I was in it for myself. They thought I was just in it to fill a role and that's not what it was," Koch said. "I told the kids and I've told the parents, I'm not going to take a head coaching job just because. I know what comes with being a head coach and with being the head football coach. I'm excited. I'm excited for the chance to lead this team and for our coaching staff to lead this team."

Offensively, Korbe Urkoski will man the quarterback position for the third straight year. The senior led the team in passing (118 yards on 14 completions) and in rushing (455 yards).

"I'm hoping Korbe (Urkoski) has a big year. His attitude has gotten a lot better," Koch said. "I do expect him to touch the ball about 50% of the time during a game then when we can't get him the ball because they're keying him, we got other premier backs that we're going to try to go to and I think that'll make something happen."

Koch said they're designing the offense around Urkoski to give him options to tuck and run with it or hand it off to fellow tailbacks Landyn Roebuck and Kadin Buhl.

"We will be predominately run-heavy team. When we got to throw the ball, we're going to throw the ball. We will throw the ball to try to open up our running game, but we're going to establish the run," Koch said. "We're going to go old school. Smash-mouth football, try to run around people and through people. It doesn't matter what we do. We got the linemen to do it."

On defense, Koch said it expects to attack the opposition. Evan Strain, who led Twin River with 40 tackles last year, and Kirk Hebda. Buhl and Ashton Johnson will lead the secondary with the linebackers able to roam all over the field to make plays.

"They're going to be times where we get caught with our pants down because we're going to be aggressive, but it's back to job responsibility football," Koch said. "As long as we do our jobs, we're going to game plan for certain things and put certain people in certain positions, but we're going to attack.

"We're going to shoot gaps, we're going to run stunts. We're going to come at everybody. Doesn't matter. We're going to game plan for what they're attacking on offense and we're going to use it against them. We're going to try to use our athleticism on defense to try to beat them. We're going to bring the heat and as long as we do our jobs, I think we're going to be fine."

Twin River opens the Friday at home versus Conestoga before embarking on a stretch of three of four games against ranked opponents in No. 8 Norfolk Lutheran, No. 2 Cross County and No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh. It ends the season with games against Shelby-Rising City, Madison and Cedar Bluffs.

Koch said his expectation is to be at least .500. If the Titans won four games, it would be the most wins in a season in seven years.

"I don't expect anything less than 4-4. Obviously, I would hope for more, but my expectations is for us to get a few wins," he said. "In the games that we do lose, be more competitive so that we can continue to grow our program and try to get our numbers back up because that's what hurt us last year."

The motto Koch has adopted for his team is to do better and be better, on and off the field. Although the Titans are ineligible for the playoffs, Koch is excited to rejuvenate the football program.

"I think I'm surrounded by good staff and good kids. This is not about me. It's about our team, so I try to preach as much as possible. This is our team. I'm still the head coach. I take a brunt of a lot of things. I got to make the big decisions and the hard decisions, but I'm excited about this opportunity and I'm just excited to see where we go," Koch said. "I do plan on coaching for quite some time and trying to be the head coach and try to bring the program back up and I think I got the right kids and the right coaching staff to get it started."