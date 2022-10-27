Upset-minded Shamrocks square off against Aurora

Scotus Central Catholic football is excited to be preparing for another football game Friday. After a 28-7 defeat to Lakeview last week, the Shamrocks nervously waited for scores from around the state to come in to see if they cracked the playoffs as a wildcard.

By 0.2222 points, they secured the final wildcard playoff berth and the opportunity to face the top-seeded Aurora Huskies Friday night on the road.

"Getting the invite into the playoffs is a really big deal," Scotus head coach Tyler Linder said. "It's an opportunity not only to play amongst the best, but it's another opportunity to get a week of competition in and send these seniors out on a high note as well as get another week of development with our younger guys. All in all, just really excited about the opportunity to be in the postseason."

For Shamrock seniors Cameron Houfek and Eli Jarecke, they didn't know if the Lakeview game was the last game of their high school football careers.

"It was mixed emotions because after the loss to Lakeview, we still kept our heads up high hoping that we still have a chance," Jarecke said. "When we heard the news, we all got excited and want to do the best we can and try to shock the world."

The playoffs provides a fresh start for Scotus after it dropped two of its final three games of the regular season to playoff qualifiers Wahoo and the Vikings. It went 6-3 in the regular season with its best win coming on Sept. 30 against a 5-4 Douglas County West team.

"Anytime that you end the regular season with a loss to a rival, it stings and it should sting, but those are moments I tell our guys that you can be bitter or be better. You use those moments to learn. We made a lot of mistakes, but they're only mistakes if you don't learn from them," Linder said. "We had a lot of learning to do after that one. Going up against Aurora, things are not going to be any easier. We have to take the lessons that we learned over the course of this last week and apply them to what we're doing here and get after them on Friday."

Houfek explained the mentality of Scotus heading into the playoffs on Friday as the final team to qualify.

"It's like a new season. Everyone's really counting us out right now since it's a 16-1 seed. Happened last year and it could happen anytime," Houfek said. "We just got to keep focusing on winning and doing what we do best and just focus on the game ahead of us and not worry about if they're the one seed or if everybody else thinks they're going to be a lot better than us because they don't mean anything with this new season coming ahead."

Aurora enters the playoff as one of the favorites to win the state title. The Huskies returned to C-1 this year after back-to-back state runner-up finishes in Class B.

The Huskies completed an undefeated regular season, besting three ranked opponents in Boone Central, Ashland-Greenwood and Adams Central. Their average margin of victory is 35.4 points per game.

"They've got a really good running back. They got a quarterback that's dual threat. They're a good passing team, running team," Houfek said. "They've got a lot of it, but we know that we can stick with them if stick to the keys our coaches have taught us all throughout the year and we can play some good football as well."

Offensively, the Huskies averaged 48.8 points per game. Senior tailback Carlos Collazo rushed 1,709 rushing yards, the second-most in the state, and 29 touchdowns this season.

Aurora quarterbacks Booker Scheierman and Drew Knust combined for 1,144 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Carsen Staeher caught the most passes (39) for 709 yards and five touchdowns.

The Huskies sacked the opposing quarterback seven times this season, intercepted 10 passes and recovered nine fumbles.

"They're the No. 1 team for a reason. They're big, they're physical, they run their offense and defense extremely well and they're just very disciplined. Good teams don't make a lot of mistakes and there's very few mistakes that you see Aurora actually make. It's going to come down to executing just like it does every week," Linder said. "We can't be our own worst enemy like we have been at times this year. Penalties have hurt us, turnovers have hurt us at times, so if we can play clean football, it gives us an opportunity to compete well into the fourth quarter and gives us a chance to win."

Some of Scotus' struggles against quality opponents attributes to lack of consistent play. Linder said the Shamrocks will play well in one half and not the other half. On Friday, they hope they can put four quarters together.

"There are going to be bad plays that we have. Our problem is sometime we kind of let it get to us," Jarecke said. "We just got to let it clear our minds. A drive is a new drive. Every play is a new play and we just got to keep that mindset."

The Shamrocks said they have nothing to lose as the No. 16 seed. Anything can happen in the playoffs as was the case last year in Class A when No. 16 Omaha North upset No. 1 Millard South in the playoffs.

"Everybody watches movies about situations like this and opportunities like this and they don't come around very often. We know Aurora is a fantastic team," Linder said. "Coach (Kyle) Peterson has them ripped, roaring and ready to go. We just got to go out there and play. We emphasized doing things right this week, being ultra competitive and going out there with the intent to win."