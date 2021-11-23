Valhalla: Lakeview football wins football state title

LINCOLN - Dreams and reality met head on Tuesday morning at Memorial Stadium.

What, for several decades, only felt possible in dreams finally found its reality just after noon local time. A little more than a half century since the first Lakeview football team put on its uniforms, pads and helmets, the program raised a championship trophy that, at times, felt like it might never happen.

Most of the Vikings admitted it wasn't even part of their dreams the night before. But that had more to do with nervous energy preventing any meaningful sleep than it did a lack of belief.

In reality, they were ready. Behind big plays, contributions from complimentary players and a fake field goal, the Viking ship sailed into Valhalla with a 37-25 Class C-1 state title win over Pierce.

Five different players scored touchdowns, Mason Klug added a field goal and Lakeview never trailed. The win brings coach Kurt Frenzen his first state title in 21 years leading the program and just the third for the school in a traditional team sport.

"We've talked about this day for a long time - ever since we were together in fourth and fifth grade. To see it finally come true for the school, for the coaches, for coach Frenzen, for everyone, it's just great," senior Adam Van Cleave said "I think it's all led up to this. All the great teams before us motivated us. This is a Lakeview win, not just our year. We can bring this back to the whole school."

Had anyone on the team been able to find enough rest and dream up the perfect scenario it probably wouldn't have matched what Lakeview accomplished on Tuesday. The Vikings led 17-0, scored on a 56-yard pass, a 54-yard fumble return and had a double digit lead for more than half the game.

It started with a Van Cleave 67-yard return on the opening kickoff down to the Pierce 17. The Vikings managed just a yard of offense on the next three plays but used the field position for a 33-yard Klug field goal.

After halting the first Pierce drive at the Lakeview 16, senior Mason Viergutz baited his corner into play action pass and caught a 52-yard touchdown from quarterback Kolby Blaser with 8:25 left in the half. When Eli Osten forced a fumble on the very next possession, and Braxton Borer took it back on a fortunate bounce for a 56-yard score, it had the feeling of inevitability.

"The ball just bounced up and I just grabbed it and took off running. I thought the whistle blew, I don't know, it just all felt so surreal. It was crazy," Borer said. "I was thinking, 'no way, no way this is actually happening.'"

It was the type of play that sometimes signals destiny. Of course, Pierce knows all about destiny. The Bluejays have played in the last three state title games and won the school's fifth championship a year ago. They weren't about to go away that easily.

Pierce answered the scoop and score just two plays later on a 72-yard touchdown pass up the middle of the field from quarterback Abram Scholting to running back Michael Krutorad out of the backfield. It was 17-6 following a PAT miss. Covering backs in the pass game proved to be a problem all day for Lakeview. But the Vikings also led by at least 10 for a little more than 30 minutes despite being outgained by 144 yards and running 13 fewer plays.

Lakeview responded to the Pierce touchdown and ended the half on a 62-yard march that covered 12 plays. Van Cleave tossed a touchdown pass to Turner Halvorsen from 16 yards out on a fake field goal and recaptured the momentum.

The Vikings brought out Klug for another 33-yard try then dug into the playbook and had Blaser, the holder, toss it behind his head as Van Cleave raced around the back of the formation. Halvorsen leaked out from the right side across the field to the left and had a step on the defense. The throw was about a yard short but Halvorsen calmly came back to the ball, made the catch and turned to the end zone. Lakeview went into half leading 24-6.

All of those points came in handy in the second half when Pierce scored three times and was within 31-25 with six minutes to play. Kruntorad caught a 25-yard pass from Scholting, again out of the backfield, and the Bluejays had a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

But a facemask on the kickoff set Lakeveiw up in Pierce territory for the ensuing drive. Van Cleave busted a 29-yard run down to the 12, and Blaser went up the middle on the zone read during a third-and-8 play that put the game out of reach and accounted for the final points.

"It's crazy, it's wild," Blaser said. "I can tell you I probably slept for about three hours last night. This is all I was thinking about."

Pierce scored the first points of the second half on the opening drive. The Bluejays went 78 yards and cut it to 24-12 on a Scholting pass to running back Matt Christensen for 36 yards.

Pierce had the ball twice more with a chance to chip further into the lead but Lakeview forced a three-and-out on one drive and Van Cleave stepped in front of a Scholting pass for an interception on another. The fair-haired senior turned that mistake into immediate points on a 21-yard backwards pass that he took to the end zone for a 31-12 lead the next play.

Scholting found tight end Ben Brahmer for a 40-yard gain on the next drive then ran it in himself and made it 31-19. That was the score at the start of the fourth when Pierce came up with a stop on third-and-7 then put together a 12-play drive that ended with Scholting's second touchdown pass to Kruntorad.

Cooper Tessendorf fielded a bouncing kickoff, absorbed a face mask pull and set the offense up on the right side of the 50. Blaser was in the end zone less than two minutes later.

The defense finished it with a fourth-down stop and sacks on second and third by Brock Mahoney then Eli Osten. Blaser picked up one more first down then knelt three times. On the sideline, Frenzen was saluted with a water cooler splash. Hugs, smiles and tears flowed, and likely still are.

"Twenty-one years in one place seems like a long time, but with the great kids we've had come through our program it's gone really fast," Frenzen said. "I think back to all those kids that were close that had a shot who just couldn't get over the hump. They're a part of it, too."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

