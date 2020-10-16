Vikes stomp Schuyler, Frenzen hits century mark

The win made Frenzen 100-83 in his 20-year career, all 20 of which have been at Lakeview.

"It's pretty special (to win 100 games at the same school). It doesn't happen much anymore," Frenzen said. "I appreciate what the Lakeview community has done for me and my family. They've been really patient with me and let me be who I am. I'm a tough love kind of guy, and they let me use that tough love on their sons, and let me lead that way throughout the years."

Frenzen won his first game in 2001 at Logan View 14-7. Since then, he has led the program to nine playoff appearances. Lakeview had only ever been to the postseason three times before Frenzen arrived 19 years ago. His 2013 squad quarterbacked by Jack Shadley, now the head coach at Sandy Creek, made it as far as the semifinals.

The announcement of Frenzen's milestone was made over the public address system while he was speaking to the team in the south end zone. Assistant coach Jeff Bargen presented Frenzen with a football jersey numbered 100, and a fireworks show that lasted several minutes shot off in the northwest corner just a few moments later.

Dozens of former players and coaches were on hand to share in the moment.

"I shed (a tear), you just probably didn't catch it," Frenzen joked. "It's emotional to say the least.