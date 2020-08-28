Vikes travel to Boys Town for Week 1

Opponents can never fully have a grasp on Boys Town for the start of each football season. Personnel changes make that nearly impossible.
However, the Cowboys return enough talent up front and in the backfield for the Vikings to prepare for a challenging opponent that put up a 6-3 regular season in 2019 and made the playoffs.
"They've got a good quarterback, good running back, good lineman, and all those guys are back. Now, outside of that, they could pick up two all-staters on the line, an all-stater outside and we don't have any idea," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "There's going to be some game-night adjustments because there is the unknown going into that game."
Frenzen is planning on facing a team that will stretch the field with vertical throws and have several weapons on special teams. On film, Boys Town has looked athletic on the edges and talented up the middle.
Regardless of who's in uniform, Frenzen said, the Cowboys have always been a program with tough, blue-collar players that will "line up and come after you."
Yet, if Lakeview has unknowns to confront, so too does Boys Town. Tops among those concerns should be quarterback Kolby Blaser. Blaser has suffered injuries each of the past two football seasons, but was back on the baseball diamond this summer and showed his athletic potential.
Blaser hit nearly .600 and was a force at shortstop. What exactly he brings to the table could be a surprise to the Cowboys.
"What I see is, his vibe is great, his attitude is great and he's ready to go," Frenzen said.
More of Frenzen's concern has to do with the offensive and defensive line. Jaeden Jenkinson returns up front as the most experienced player. Lakeview's current rotation includes seven players: Jenkinson, Travis Schoch, Hunter Schoch, Zach Anderson, Ashton Stubbert, Jorge Garcia and Brennan Hruska.
The Vikings were 4-5 a year ago and played a stretch of five playoff teams including semifinalists Wayne, Wahoo and Pierce. Lakeview lost each of those and suffered defeats to playoff teams Wahoo Neumann and rival Scotus.
The Vikings struggled through injuries during that five-week gauntlet - perhaps the toughest for any team anywhere in the state.
Boys Town defeated just one team with a winning record in 2019 and suffered losses to Neumann 42-14, Ashland-Greenwood 46-14, Fort Calhoun 22-21 and Wahoo 56-0.
Returning players include lineman Hazakiah Williams, running back/linebacker Timar Covington, lineman Jay Ballard, quarterback/defensive back Tony Murray and wide receiver/cornerback Lebron Pendles.
"We can rely on our weapons, like Adam (Van Cleave)," senior Logan Jaixen said. "Defensively, we've got to keep their quarterback contained, play hard and downhill, stopping them up front."
Adjustments are always necessary in Week 1. Who teams are in practice compared to what they become in games can be quite different. That can be especially challenging against an opponent such as Boys Town that can be drastically different from one year to the next.
Adjusting on the fly is perhaps Lakeview's biggest key to victory in a tough Week 1 road game.
"We're just going to have to have some take a deep breath moments," Frenzen said, "get it figured out and get back on track."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
