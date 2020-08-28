Vikes travel to Boys Town for Week 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opponents can never fully have a grasp on Boys Town for the start of each football season. Personnel changes make that nearly impossible.

However, the Cowboys return enough talent up front and in the backfield for the Vikings to prepare for a challenging opponent that put up a 6-3 regular season in 2019 and made the playoffs.

"They've got a good quarterback, good running back, good lineman, and all those guys are back. Now, outside of that, they could pick up two all-staters on the line, an all-stater outside and we don't have any idea," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "There's going to be some game-night adjustments because there is the unknown going into that game."

Frenzen is planning on facing a team that will stretch the field with vertical throws and have several weapons on special teams. On film, Boys Town has looked athletic on the edges and talented up the middle.

Regardless of who's in uniform, Frenzen said, the Cowboys have always been a program with tough, blue-collar players that will "line up and come after you."