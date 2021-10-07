Vikes welcome one-win Tigers for homecoming

Lakeview football is looking for its first four-game winning streak since the start of the 2018 season when North Bend comes to Columbus on Friday for a 7 p.m. homecoming showdown.

The Tigers were winless until Sept. 24 when they defeated Schuyler. But after back-to-back seasons that saw NBC in the playoffs, the program has won just five total games the last two years.

That can't be his team's concern says Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen. Ever since the loss to No. 9 Wayne dropped Lakeview to 1-2, practices and preparation have been different. There's a more buttoned-up, serious approach when the group is together.

Frenzen and the staff weren't exactly allowing a less-disciplined attitude from the group up until that point. But afterward there's been an effort to ensure no mistake, no matter how small, slips by without correction.

The results speak for themselves: Lakeview has found consistency on offense, defense and special team to the tune of three straight wins by an average of 38 points.

Doesn't matter, Frenzen says. What happens this week is the only one that matters.

"We've had some really bright moments in previous years. But we're looking to be consistent this year not one game or two games, or what I would say, even three games in a row where we've played solid," he said. "We're looking to do that week in and week out. If we want to move forward into November we're going to have to have that consistency. Friday night is going to provide us another opportunity to prove that we can be that team."

Lakeview started its current run in a 49-8 win over Lincoln Christian that saw the defense tighten up after a Crusader touchdown on the opening drive. The next week at Central City the Vikings won 61-26 while holding Bison quarterback Kale Jensen to under 40% passing. Last week at West Point-Beemer, Lakeview picked up a 48-9 win while giving up just 123 total yards and 3.3 yards per carry.

And that's just the defense. The offense was just 13 yards short last week of producing a third-straight game with more than 400, Adam Van Cleave has scored eight touchdowns in the last three weeks, there have been two kick returns for more than 20 yards, two Van Cleave punt returns of more than 20 yards and just one extra point miss.

It seems everything is clicking. Keeping it that way means never settling for good.

"In scrimmage situation we're calling things as tight as we possibly can. We're looking at a lot of little things, fundamentals or assignments or anything that might reveal a lack of focus," Frenzen said. "We're really trying to address those things and make sure we're staying on top of the guys."

North Bend's one win, a 40-0 shutout of Schuyler, came just two weeks ago and included a 13 for 18 passing day by quarterback Brodey Johnson. He piled up 317 yards through the air and six passing touchdowns; eight different receivers caught passes.

Lakeview saw something close to what North Bend prefers Sept. 24 at Central City. But whereas the Bison play with an empty backfield, North Bend lines up often with a tight end and a running back.

Johnson has completed 64% of his passes this year for 1,570 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Ian Virka has caught 23 of those for 597 and 10 scores. Kyler Hellbusch has been the favored ball carrier with 77 attempts, 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson is receiving interest from South Dakota and South Dakota State, North Dakota and North Dakota State.

"He's a top-tier guy. They're a threat every time he throws it. He does a great job in their vertical passing game, and he's got a couple of receivers that can run," Frenzen said. "That's definitely concerning. He's completed a vertical route against every team they've played. It doesn't matter who they've line up against, he has found ways to have success."

