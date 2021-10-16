Viking defense scores two safeties, defensive touchdown at Schuyler

The Lakeview defense had one of its most successful nights in program history on Friday in Schuyler. The 52-0 shutout is just one of seven in the last decade. But few Viking teams from the last 10 years, or ever for that matter, can also claim two safeties and an interception return for a touchdown.

That plus a dominant defensive effort that allowed just 7 yards to the Warriors gave Lakeview a dominant win ahead of next week's home showdown with Scotus for the district title.

"Our defense played pretty well. Anytime you can score on defense you've got to feel good about your productivity," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We held them to 7 yards of total offense, and I think they might have gotten a chunk of that on one of their final plays. I'm very pleased with our defense as a whole tonight."

Lakeview's first points of the night were a safety from senior Cooper Tessendorf making a tackle on a bad punt snap with 6:27 left in the first quarter. Three touchdowns later it was 23-0 after the first 12 minutes.

Lakeview added three more touchdowns in the second quarter, came up with another safety in the third and capped the game with six more points on a rushing touchdown in the fourth.

Four different Vikings had three rushing touchdowns led by Landon Ternus with three. But senior Adam Van Cleave wasn't one of them. After 11 rushing touchdowns the previous five weeks, Van Cleave was held out of the end zone and had just four carries for 28 yards.

But his talents weren't necessary on this night. Ternus three rushing touchdowns came on five carries for 73 yards, Cooper Tessendorf rushed six times for 93 yards and a score, Kurt Schneider had nine for 40 with a touchdown and quarterback Kolby Blaser picked up 35 yards on the ground on five carries to go with a touchdown. He was also 4 of 7 passing for 34 yards.

Nine different Vikings had at least one carry and the offense generated 357 yards rushing with 7.4 yards per carry.

Defensively, Lakeview held Schuyler to 0 of 5 passing, and 7 yards rushing on 27 attempts. The Warriors had just three first downs and were 0 for 8 on third down.

"I cannot remember another game of giving up just 7 yards," Frenzen said.

After Ternus' 4-yard run made it 9-0, Tessendorf scored on a 57-yard run for a 16-0 lead and Braxton Borer intercepted a pass and went 60 yards for a 23-0 score with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Second quarter touchdowns included Blaser on a quarterback sneak and Ternus on runs of 31 and 27.

Blake Anderson came up with a safety at 4:02 of the third quarter. Schneider's touchdown capped the scoring at 9:41 of the fourth.

"It's always encouraging when you get up close to (400 yards rushing)," Frenzen said. "I was pleased with what Cooper did tonight. Landon Ternus had some good, tough runs tonight. We pulled the first offensive line early in the second quarter and I thought the second O-line came out and executed at a pretty high level."

Lakeview is 6-2 and has won five straight. Scotus, ranked fifth in Class C-1, won at No. 5 Boone Central 21-12. Regardless, both the Vikings and Shamrocks are 3-0 in district play and will meet for the district title on Friday in Lakeview.

It's likely that both will make the playoffs, but both could also use a win for playoff seeding.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

