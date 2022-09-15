Vikings aim to get back on track at St. Paul

Lakeview football hits the road for the third time in the first four games Friday St. Paul. The Vikings are coming off a 27-10 defeat at Boone Central while the Wildcats fell to Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus 28-18. Both teams sit at 1-2.

Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen said they're trying to get more fundamentally sound on the offensive line. Last week, Lakeview gained 39 rushing yards on 35 carries.

"I thought we took a step forward from Week 1 to Week 2, but felt like last week against Boone we didn't have our best outing. Credit to Boone. I don't want to take anything away from them," Frenzen said. "They're talented upfront, but in the same respect, I think there was at least two-thirds of plays we didn't help ourselves with through fundamentals or assignments."

Frenzen said he thought the offense turned a corner against the Cowboys when it scored 28 points and recorded 289 yards. However, the offense was limited to just 10 points by the Cardinals and 149 yards.

"I felt like we had some really bright spots against Boys Town and then unfortunately, our assignments and some of the things that are uncharacteristic of our team showed up," Frenzen said. "I'm hoping to take a couple of steps forward this week."

St. Paul is led by quarterback Bryce Knapp and tailback John Placke. Knapp threw for 88 yards and rushed for 87 against Scotus last week. Placke led all rushers with 147 yards, including scoring a 99-yard touchdown run.

On defense, juniors Ryder Anderson and Ryker Goettsche posted 10 tackles each. Goettsche sacked Shamrocks quarterback Trenton Cielocha twice and Quade Peterson recorded one sack.

"They're big and physical up front. A really nice offensive and defensive line. The quarterback is an outstanding player. You can tell the kids care about football and they're a successful football program," Frenzen said. "They're only a couple years removed from the state semis. They had a really good campaign a couple years ago and I know last year they were right on the verge of making the playoffs. Very well-respected team. It's going to be really important that we come ready to play."

St. Paul averages 213.3 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry. Frenzen it's going to be important for the team get multiple tacklers at the point of contact to limit any big plays.

"If we can do that, we have a shot to get a good night on defense," Frenzen said. "If we let one of those things slide, either get off blocks or rallying to the football, then it's going to be a tough night for us."

Outside of a couple plays in each game, Frenzen said the defense has played well this season. Through three games, Lakeview forced three interceptions and recovered five fumbles.

"I think they've been locked in and doing well, getting turnovers which obviously is huge. We got to continue to do that," he said. "We just need to be an opportunistic offense when that happens. Hopefully, our offense can complement our defense."

The Vikings aims to even its record at 2-2 entering district play next week. The turnover battle could prove to be differentiating factor in who wins Friday.

"Turnovers are always a huge part in any game, especially with two opponents are pretty evenly matched. Winning that turnover margin is going to be huge," Frenzen said. "We need to do a better job of getting and maintaining good field positions throughout the night. We've been doing a pretty decent job of that defensively really trying to get good field position offensively. We just need to put some drives together and not let St. Paul flip the field on us a bunch of times."