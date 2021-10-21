Vikings aim to match 'Rocks' will

The question has been pondered and considered over and over by many in town over the past two months. How did Scotus, which isn't any bigger, faster or stronger than it was a year ago put together an 8-0 record with a chance for its first perfect regular season in almost 30 years?

Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said it's not hard to see how. Granted, the Shamrocks have many of the same parts as a year ago, and in most cases, less-experienced playmakers on the roster.

But what comes through on film, as much as speed, strength and athleticism, is a will, a want-to. Frenzen sees a group that plays for one another and genuinely loves being together.

As the No. 3 team in Class C-1 heads up the hill to Lakeview Stadium this Friday, it's matching that will that Frenzen said will be crucial for his group to give the Shamrocks their first loss.

"It comes through on film. They're playing extremely hard, and you can tell they're playing with purpose. When you're playing with purpose it means you're playing for each other," Frenzen said. "You can put on the film for five minutes and I can tell you, each one of those kids that are playing, I don't care who's in the starting 11, they're playing for a bigger cause."

That cause has led SCC to a season that includes wins over No. 5 Boone Central, Class C-2 No. 4 Aquinas Catholic, 5-3 Wahoo and 5-3 Battle Creek. The Shamrocks and Vikings have run through a district that includes just three wins between the other three teams and arrived at Friday where the district title and the automatic playoff bid will be on the line.

Scotus will be in the postseason regardless. The Shamrocks are currently fourth in the wildcard point standings, a full point ahead of Chadron in fifth. Although no one can ever be sure with wildcard math, it seems SCC will be in the top four no matter what happens at Lakeview.

For the Vikings, there are still enough scenarios at play that they can't feel completely comfortable without a win.

Six of the eight districts are already decided. Scotus and Lakeview play for District 4 while Chadron and Ogallala face off for District 8. Ogallala is four spots below Lakeview in the standings and would vault past the Vikings by handing Chadron its first loss of the year. Chadron, currently fifth in the standings, would then steal a wildcard entry.

Platteview plays No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood and, like Ogallala, would move above Lakeview by taking down an unbeaten team. Ashland-Greenwood already has the District 2 title in its back pocket, but Platteview is three spots below Lakeview in the standings and would take another wildcard entry away.

But all that talk is reserved for sports writers and fans. Frenzen and his crew are focused on the task at hand: win and you're in.

"We're not shying away from it. We're telling our kids straight up, not only is Scotus playing with purpose, but the amount of improvement they've made, you can see it in their scores and in the way they're playing, we're not sugarcoating anything," Frenzen said. "We're giving the utmost respect to them because they deserve it."

Lakeview has come together quickly since losses to No. 7 Pierce and 5-3 Wayne had the Vikings at 1-2 after three weeks. Since then, the team has generated success in all three phases of the game and has found a rhythm. But there's no doubt about it, Friday will be a step up.

Since the back-to-back losses, Lakeview has beaten five teams with a combined eight wins. Scotus isn't much different because of a weak district. The Shamrocks had wins over four teams with a combined eight wins until last week when they went to Albion and knocked off previously unbeaten Boone Central.

Frenzen would be lying if he wasn't concerned about matching that level of play early in Friday's contest. There's no doubt which side comes in more battle tested, at least recently. Still, its Lakeview vs. Scotus. Energy and anticipation won't be lacking.

"We've had some seasons that have come down to the last game of the year, and there's been some hype around it; maybe both teams get hot at the right time. It's a little comparable to that," Frenzen said. "We've had some amazing games and some amazing crowds. Friday should be a lot of fun."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.