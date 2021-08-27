Vikings answer the call from Cowboys

Lakeview allowed the first score of the night and didn't put the game away until well into the second half of Friday's 37-6 win over Boys Town. Cause for concern? Not at all said head coach Kurt Frenzen.
These Cowboys were not the ones who bumbled and stumbled their way around the field last year in Omaha when the Vikings put a 62-0 hurting on the hosts.
Friday's contest at Lakeview was every bit of the hard-fought matchup the final stats showed. Neither team generated 300 yards of offense, big gains were hard to come by and, in the end, the Vikings physicality won out.
Second-quarter touchdowns by Cooper Tessendorf and Kolby Blaser answered Boys Town's 6-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. Both scored again in the second half, Adam Van Cleave found the end zone and Mason Klug booted a field goal in what became 37 straight points and a 37-6 Lakeview victory.
"That was a good football team. And, honestly, like I told the kids after the game, I feel better about where we're at right now after a good, hard-fought, physical game like the one we had tonight than the one we had last year," Frenzen said. "We had to earn everything we got tonight."
That became obvious right away when Boys Town stopped the first two Lakeview drives and scored on its first, converting a 27-yard pass on fourth down for a 6-0 lead.
But as the night wore on and the nature of the game didn't change, Lakeview slowly, but surely, wore down a Boys Town team that hung on but couldn't gain any traction on the Viking defense.
Lakeview made a stop on fourth down then tied it up on Tessendorf's 19-yard run. Klug converted the kick with 7:22 left in the second quarter, and the Vikings never trailed again. After the defense forced a punt, Blaser led a scoring drive that culminated in his sneak for a touchdown with 2:05 left in the half.
Lakeview put together another scoring drive early in the third but settled for a Klug 26-yard field goal.
Tessendorf scored for the second time less than three minutes later when Blaser found him for a 30-yard strike and a 24-6 advantage. The Lakeview defense then came up with a fumble and turned it into a Blaser 24-yard touchdown run.
Van Cleave took it 14 yards on a carry to the end zone and the final points of the night with 1:27 left in the third.
"It's a nice way to start the season for us where we find out in a hurry that we're going to get everybody's best shot," Frenzen said. "If you look up and down our schedule, everybody was winning tonight by a good amount. It's going to be a slugfest every week. If we can navigate that somehow and be battle-tested and get to the playoffs, I think that's going to pay dividends for us."
Lakeview's next two weeks include No. 1 Pierce, a 47-25 winner over St. Paul, then Wayne, a 57-43 winner over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Lakeview generated 253 yards to 201 for Boys Town and had 147 of that on the ground on 34 carries for a 4.3-yards-per-carry average. Boys Town was held to 3.7 per carry and committed eight penalties.
Five Lakeview ball carriers had 25 yards or more led by 31 from Tessendorf on five touches. He also caught two passes for 46 yards. Defensively, Jaeden Jenkinson made six tackles and recovered a fumble. Landon Ternus had five stops.
"Cooper Tessendorf made big plays not only in the running game but as a receiver as well," Frenzen said. "He had some really nice catches for us, tough catches that weren't easy, some catches that he had to adjust and dive for. I was really pleased with Cooper's effort tonight. Cooper is a very good football player, plays his tail off and plays hard for us."