Vikings answer the call from Cowboys

But as the night wore on and the nature of the game didn't change, Lakeview slowly, but surely, wore down a Boys Town team that hung on but couldn't gain any traction on the Viking defense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview made a stop on fourth down then tied it up on Tessendorf's 19-yard run. Klug converted the kick with 7:22 left in the second quarter, and the Vikings never trailed again. After the defense forced a punt, Blaser led a scoring drive that culminated in his sneak for a touchdown with 2:05 left in the half.

Lakeview put together another scoring drive early in the third but settled for a Klug 26-yard field goal.

Tessendorf scored for the second time less than three minutes later when Blaser found him for a 30-yard strike and a 24-6 advantage. The Lakeview defense then came up with a fumble and turned it into a Blaser 24-yard touchdown run.

Van Cleave took it 14 yards on a carry to the end zone and the final points of the night with 1:27 left in the third.