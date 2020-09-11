Vikings back at the beginning of the end

Wayne lost to eventual champion Wahoo in the closest result of the Warriors' season. Overlooked a year ago at this time, the Blue Devils have since attracted the attention and respect of the class.

Wayne graduated just one senior from the team and returns an offensive line with four players over six feet, one heavier than 300 pounds and four at 220 pounds or heavier. Mike Leatherdale, a 6-3, 300-pound all-state defensive lineman is back. So too is all-state defender Reid Korth.

Those players came in handy in Week 1 during a 14-10 road win at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Wayne scored the only points of the second half, turned LVSS away at the Blue Devil 2 at the end of the third quarter and held on for the win.

Wayne fell behind 6-0 and 12-7 at West Point-Beemer in Week 2 before four straight Korth touchdowns left the Blue Devils in control with less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"Wayne returns a good nucleus of players, and all that nucleus that they returned is coming up big for them," Frenzen said. "The front three guys that they had playing in their 3-4 or 3-3 stack are very good football players and they're playing very well. Obviously, Leatherdale is the anchor of that defensive line. He's widely known not just in our class but widely known across football in Nebraska.