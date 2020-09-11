Vikings back at the beginning of the end

Lakeview football's 2019 hopes for the playoffs were ruined by a five-game losing streak midway through the season. Of those five, none was quite as frustrating as the road trip to Wayne.
The Vikings led 14-0, missed a game-winning field goal on the last play of regulation and came up short on a two-point conversion in the second overtime. Lakeview also committed 10 penalties for 70 yards.
A win in any of the four losses that followed would have been enough for the playoffs, but the loss at Wayne was perhaps most regrettable.
But, as Lakeview returns to the scene of the crime, so to speak, there's little consideration of the past. A 20-point loss to No. 3 Pierce last week provided, perhaps not a moral victory, but proof that the Vikings are close to breaking into the upper echelon of C-1.
Friday provides another opportunity to make that breakthrough. The past is the past. The Vikings couldn't be more excited to start writing a new future.
"We've been preparing this year's team for this year's game against this year's opponent, and that's the truth," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We haven't talked about it or thought about it; we're just really focused on the task at hand this year."
Following Wayne's dramatic 2019 win over Lakeview, the Blue Devils finished off a 7-2 regular season and made a run to the state semifinals.
Wayne lost to eventual champion Wahoo in the closest result of the Warriors' season. Overlooked a year ago at this time, the Blue Devils have since attracted the attention and respect of the class.
Wayne graduated just one senior from the team and returns an offensive line with four players over six feet, one heavier than 300 pounds and four at 220 pounds or heavier. Mike Leatherdale, a 6-3, 300-pound all-state defensive lineman is back. So too is all-state defender Reid Korth.
Those players came in handy in Week 1 during a 14-10 road win at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Wayne scored the only points of the second half, turned LVSS away at the Blue Devil 2 at the end of the third quarter and held on for the win.
Wayne fell behind 6-0 and 12-7 at West Point-Beemer in Week 2 before four straight Korth touchdowns left the Blue Devils in control with less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.
"Wayne returns a good nucleus of players, and all that nucleus that they returned is coming up big for them," Frenzen said. "The front three guys that they had playing in their 3-4 or 3-3 stack are very good football players and they're playing very well. Obviously, Leatherdale is the anchor of that defensive line. He's widely known not just in our class but widely known across football in Nebraska.
"...He's a focal point of that team, but at the same time they have a lot of guys out on the field that are good football players," he said.
Lakeview struggled to find offensive consistency last week because it rarely had the ball in the first half and struggled to run the ball between the tackles throughout. That will be just as difficult on Friday with Leatherdale across the line.
On the other side of the ball, Wayne will bring the same kind of power attack Lakeview experienced against Pierce.
Yet, power running struggles, a critical fumble and a back-breaking third-and-19 all figured in, the coaching staff viewed the loss to Pierce as much more encouraging that deflating. That was the message shared afterward, and the team has shown its agreement in the days that followed.
"You can tell by how we've been in practice that we're pretty dialed in and focused on what's going on," Frenzen said. "I was pleased with the work we put in last week, and we're moving on to the next one. They're eager to move on to Friday, and there's a definite sense of excitement to get out there and have another opportunity against a highly ranked opponent to show people what we're all about."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
