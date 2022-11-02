Vikings compete against Pierce in state title game rematch

Lakeview and Pierce met twice during last year's football season. The Bluejays won the regular season meeting with the Vikings avenging that defeat in Lincoln, capturing the school's first state title with a 37-25 win.

On Friday, the two schools battle for the first time since Lincoln in the Class C-1 state quarterfinals.

"This game is going to be a dogfight out there. Everyone's going to be giving their best," Vikings senior Miguel Cullum said. "We're going to be giving them our best. It's whoever wants it more. Obviously, we're going to want it more."

The Vikings defeated Wahoo in the first round last week 28-17 behind three total touchdowns from quarterback Clayton Thomson and a stingy defense limiting Wahoo to under 150 yards on offense.

"I thought we really took a big step forward, especially on offense again. Wahoo only allowed over 20 points for the season one time and that was against Pierce, who we're getting ready to play," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "To be the only other team besides Pierce to score over 20 points on these guys says a lot about how our offense has come."

Lakeview seniors Landon Ternus and Turner Halvorsen were on the field in the state championship game last year, contributing to the Vikings' win. Ternus rushed the ball nine times for 59 yards along with eight tackles on defense.

Halvorsen caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half of the state title game, propelling Lakeview to a 24-6 halftime lead.

Both players said they understand how hungry Pierce will be to avenge that defeat.

"They're going to come out strong because they're obviously mad from last year and they want a shot at us again, but we want the same as them," Halvorsen said. "We're going to come out strong like we did last year in both games and we're going give them our best effort. They're going to give us their best, but we're going to go right back at them every punch and every blow."

The Bluejays, unlike Lakeview, returned most of its key players from last year. After defeating Central City 49-8 in the first round, they average 52.7 points per game while holding the opposition to 17.8 points per game.

Key contributors include senior quarterback Abram Scholting and senior tight end Ben Brahmer. Scholting threw for 1,844 yards, 34 touchdowns and three interceptions. Brahmer caught 59 of Scholting's 86 completions for 1,127 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In last year's title game, Scholting completed 14 of 21 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Brahmer caught nine balls for 113 yards.

"They're going to try to go to him (Brahmer). We all know that," Halvorsen said. "We're just going to have to make sure we stay on top of him, know where he's at all times, don't let anything break down past the defense."

In addition to the passing attack, Pierce is led by top rusher Keenan Valverde. The junior rushed for 1,415 yards and 22 touchdowns entering Friday. Valverde averaged 8.8 yards per game.

"They're a very unselfish team. They have a lot of guys who can contribute. We talk about Ben Brahmer, Abe Scholting, Valverde kid is really good, but they got a lot of other guys who contribute at a high level. You can't say enough about their offensive and defensive line," Frenzen said. "Of course, you think about how strong they are up front and this year's no different. They're going to pack a punch up front and we're going to have to play behind our pads and play low because they definitely do that on both sides of the ball."

Frenzen described the challenges of limiting Pierce's balanced offense.

"You always got to try and stop the run, first and foremost. If teams are running up and down the field on you, they're going to hit play-action pass anyway at some point in time. We've got to at least slow down their run game," he said. "I don't know if we can completely stop it. Both of the games we played against them last year we by no means stop the run game, but if we can at least slow it down and then on offense on the flip side, extensive drives and maybe get a 10 to 12-play drive a quarter. That would be huge for us."

Offensively, the Vikings were successful in the passing and running game. They rushed for 200 yards with Ternus gaining 114 yards and one touchdowns. Thomson threw for 80 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Braxton Borer.

"I feel like it's going to be backyard football game. We just need to be physical, best effort throughout the whole game," Ternus said. "I feel like as long as we do that we're going to have a good running offense."

Cullum described the keys to the game with a state semifinal berth on the line.

"We can't have any mistakes during the game. Try to limit those at all cost," Cullum said. "There's going to be a lot of adversity during that game. We just got to keep our heads up and fight because it's going to happen no matter what."