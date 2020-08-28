Vikings crunch Cowboys in 62-0 road win

The Lakeview scoring summary following Van Kleave and Smith's first-quarter touchdowns included Smith scoring a 2-yard run and a 10-yard run, Cooper Tessendorf going in from two yards out and Van Cleave's 80-yarder, all in the second quarter. In the third, Smith went 31 and 46 on his way to the end zone. Landon Ternus added a 29-yard rushing score in the fourth. Three different Vikings (Klug, Ashton Subbert, Kurt Schneider) had at least one extra point.

Smith, who was out all of last year on the sideline due to a torn labrum just before football season, looked fresh and, at his size and speed, was too much for the Cowboys defense.

"It was great to see him back in pads tonight. He ran as good as can be expected," Frenzen said. "...He ran hard, he ran very determined and motivated. I thought he did a great job.

"He had some good seams to run through, but also, he was breaking some arm tackles in the secondary and getting yards after contact. Great night up front by our O-line, but also great to have him back."

Van Cleave's 80-yard touchdown catch was a 40-yard pass in the air that the junior ran down past Boys Towns fastest player and on to the end zone. He also finished with four carries for 35 yards. Ternus had three for 52 and Tessendorf touched it five times for 26.