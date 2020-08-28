Vikings crunch Cowboys in 62-0 road win

Everything went right from the first drive and Lakeview football started the season with its second opening-game shutout in three years and won by its largest margin since 2013 in a 62-0 victory Friday at Boys Town.
The Vikings took the opening kick and drove for a 14-yard run by Adam Van Cleave. Austen Smith recovered a Boys Town fumble for a score on the next drive and the route was on.
Lakview took a 41-0 advantage into halftime then added 14 in the third and seven in the fourth.
Smith rushed for four touchdowns and 153 yards on 14 carries in addition to his defensive score. Van Cleave caught four passes for 132 yard - the biggest an 80-yard touchdown. Quarterback Kolby Blaser was 7 for 10 with 151 yards passing, one touchdown and rushed twice for nine yards.
Defensively, Logan Jaixen and Jaeden Jenkinson led the Vikes with five stops. Max Fremarek, Kurt Schneider and Landon Ternus each recovered a fumble. Mason Klug picked off a pass.
"We came out and went down the field on them; did a great job rushing the football on that first drive. Between Austen Smith, Logan Jaixen and Adam Van Cleave, we were able to get some things going there. That first drive went about as good as you could expect," head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "...Things went really well really early and we just kind of got in a groove offensively, defensively, our special teams were good; we had a pretty good night overall."
The Lakeview scoring summary following Van Kleave and Smith's first-quarter touchdowns included Smith scoring a 2-yard run and a 10-yard run, Cooper Tessendorf going in from two yards out and Van Cleave's 80-yarder, all in the second quarter. In the third, Smith went 31 and 46 on his way to the end zone. Landon Ternus added a 29-yard rushing score in the fourth. Three different Vikings (Klug, Ashton Subbert, Kurt Schneider) had at least one extra point.
Smith, who was out all of last year on the sideline due to a torn labrum just before football season, looked fresh and, at his size and speed, was too much for the Cowboys defense.
"It was great to see him back in pads tonight. He ran as good as can be expected," Frenzen said. "...He ran hard, he ran very determined and motivated. I thought he did a great job.
"He had some good seams to run through, but also, he was breaking some arm tackles in the secondary and getting yards after contact. Great night up front by our O-line, but also great to have him back."
Van Cleave's 80-yard touchdown catch was a 40-yard pass in the air that the junior ran down past Boys Towns fastest player and on to the end zone. He also finished with four carries for 35 yards. Ternus had three for 52 and Tessendorf touched it five times for 26.
"We got (Van Cleave) vertical, got the matchup we wanted and Kolby threw a pretty football right over his shoulder and he was gone," Frenzen said. "...He ran a great route, Kolby made a great throw and he was gone."
Blaser, like Smith, has had a rough injury history. He suffered two torn ACLs each of the last two football seasons. Regardless, the junior came out with confidence and picked up his first win as a starter.
"He did really well, and I thought our line did a nice job blocking up front," Frenzen said.
Seventeen different defenders made a stop. Turner Halvorsen, Niels Schmidt and Fremarek each had a sack.
Lakeview totaled 468 yards to 55 for Boys Town and held the Cowboys to 3 for 10 on third down.
"We were talking on the bus, and I couldn't remember if we've ever had a game were we didn't have one penalty," Frenzen said. "In terms of that, we put the ball on the ground a couple of times but got it back and didn't have any turnovers, so, to play that clean a game that early in the season is pretty unheard of; big tribute to our kids coming in, being dialed in and ready to go."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
