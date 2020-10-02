Vikings face another foe on the rise

"We have seen flashes of us being pretty special at times, and obviously, we've been on the flip side when things haven't gone very well," Frenzen said. "...We're our own worst enemy. We've got to figure out how to make sure we get better at being us. Once we get better at being us, I think the rest of the games will take care of themselves."

Better at being us means, in most cases, better execution up front. Though Central City scored 57 points last week, the Lakeview defense has been the most dependable group on the team. Too often, it's left hung out to dry by an offense that has failed to put together even back-to-back effective drives in any of the last four games.

Last week, Frenzen and the coaching staff changed up personnel groupings and simplified the offense in the hopes of gaining better understanding. That was marginally successful. Still, the focus remains on the mental aspect of the game.

"We just need to play some mistake-free football; effort creates some opportunities, too," Frenzen said. "I'm not just talking about the physical effort, but the mental effort. The mental part of the game is - like I told the kids today at practice - sometimes we get paralysis by analysis. We want to know all the 'what ifs.' We've just got to lineup, go across the line and play football.