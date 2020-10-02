Vikings face another foe on the rise

Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen was concerned about the recent rise in the level of play from last week's opponent. Those fears were realized when a Central City team that started the year 0-2 became 3-2 after drubbing his squad 57-8.
He and the team face a similar scenario Friday for Homecoming when a 3-2 West Point-Beemer squad that started 1-2 comes to town. The Cadets have since won 53-14 and 53-27.
Last week, West Point-Beemer piled up 590 yards off offense and 534 on the ground, including 294 and four touchdowns by running back Edgar Martinez.
However, as impressive as those figures are, it's likely an internal focus the Vikings must take in order to snap the skid.
"The biggest thing for us is, we're going to have to go out there and see where we're at mentally," Frenzen said. "We have the potential, we have the ability to play with anyone in the state, it's just a matter of getting out there and fighting through some adversity, and taking a game instead of letting someone take it from us."
Responding to setbacks and setting the tone have been areas in which Lakeview has fallen short in its month of losses. First, there was the defeat to Pierce in which the Bluejays took control in the first half with a 21-point lead and 36 plays compared to just 13.
The next week at Wayne in a defensive battle, again it was the opponent controlling the action, this time in a time of possession advantage of over 20 minutes.
A Week 4 loss at Lincoln Christian saw the Crusaders make all the big plays late in the game. Last week at home to Central City, Bison quarterback Kale Jensen made the game his personal showcase with a 28 for 36-night passing, 392 yards and six touchdown passes.
"We need to get back to where we were a few weeks ago, get our mojo back," Frenzen said. "That's easier said than done. With that being said, anything is possible. We've got a brand new season. It's a cliché thing to say, but it's the truth.
"The calendar has turned to October and we're into district play. We've got many opportunities in front of us to be successful."
Turning it around and taking control of a winnable district means moving on, Frenzen said. That's typically the approach coaches prefer regardless of results, but in Lakeview's case, it seems especially important.
Now's not the time, in Frenzen's opinion, to start weighing the odds based on a 1-4 start. Thus far, while Lakeview has failed to stack up with some of the best teams in the state, much of that is due to self-inflicted wounds. Don't get him wrong, Frenzen credits the opposition and acknowledges its quality. But he also believes the Vikings could have, and should have, won at least two of the last four.
If Lakeview can stop beating itself, it seems, it can start beating the other team.
"We have seen flashes of us being pretty special at times, and obviously, we've been on the flip side when things haven't gone very well," Frenzen said. "...We're our own worst enemy. We've got to figure out how to make sure we get better at being us. Once we get better at being us, I think the rest of the games will take care of themselves."
Better at being us means, in most cases, better execution up front. Though Central City scored 57 points last week, the Lakeview defense has been the most dependable group on the team. Too often, it's left hung out to dry by an offense that has failed to put together even back-to-back effective drives in any of the last four games.
Last week, Frenzen and the coaching staff changed up personnel groupings and simplified the offense in the hopes of gaining better understanding. That was marginally successful. Still, the focus remains on the mental aspect of the game.
"We just need to play some mistake-free football; effort creates some opportunities, too," Frenzen said. "I'm not just talking about the physical effort, but the mental effort. The mental part of the game is - like I told the kids today at practice - sometimes we get paralysis by analysis. We want to know all the 'what ifs.' We've just got to lineup, go across the line and play football.
"...We've just got to go with what's in front of us on the field, off the field, whatever, and get downhill and get after it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
